Kei te whanake ngā rawa a Waikato-Tainui

E kore e pākia ngā whakataunga tiriti kei te whiriwhiria tonutia, koinei tā te kāwanatanga mō te toru rau whitu tekau miriona tāra i tohaina ki a Ngāi Tahu me Tainui-Waikato inatata nei. He pūtea i whakawhiwhia ki ngā iwi e rua i raro i tētahi herenga kei roto i te kawenata whakatau mō aua iwi.

Ko Waikato Tainui tētahi o ngā iwi tuatahi ki te whakatau kerēme, me te aha, kei te whanake ngā rawa.

Hei tā te Heamana o Te Arataura a Rukumoana Schaafhausen, "We are a significant contributor to the Waikato region and contribute to Tāmaki so our tribal settlements are not just fuelling our own prosperity they are fuelling the prosperity of the regions and of Aotearoa." Ko Te Arataura te poari whakahaere o te Kaunihera o Waikato-Tainui arā te Kauhanganui.

He kotahi rau iwa tekau miriona tāra kua whakawhiwhia ki raro i ngā whakaritenga o tō rātau kerēme.

"Housing, education, our rangatahi, our health, we are already investing heavily in those areas with our tribal funds", te kī a Schaafhausen.

Hei te Minita Whakatau Kerēma a Andrew Little, "This gives them more investment capital to use to continue to grow the value of the asset base of those iwi and therefore the total Māori economy grows."

Nō te hainatanga o ngā whakatau kerēme a Waikato-Tainui me Ngāi Tahu, i whakaae rātau mēnā ka eke te tatau o ngā kerēme i te kotahi piriona tāra, he pūtea anō ka tukuna ki a rātau.

"Tipene O'Regan, now Sir Tipene and the late Bob Mahuta, late Sir Bob Mahuta, they all took a courageous step in getting these deals across the line there were risks involved but what it meant was it set up the framework to get the future treaty settlements done, " te kī a Little.

Kei te kaha whāngai ngā iwi nei i ngā mahi ōhanga ki Aotearoa, ā, ko tā Andrew Little, kāre tēnei whakaritenga e pā ki wētahi atu iwi e whakatau kerēme tonu ana.

"All future negotiations have to be conducted in good faith and it is not right for the Crown to put arbitrary limits on how it is dealing with the claims because it's dealing iwi by iwi."

Ko tā Rukumoana Schaafhausen, "I guess this is the challenge for the new Te Aratura is how do we grow that investment and deliver it to our people in an accelerated way."

Kei a Tainui me Ngāi Tahu te mana ki te tono pēnei atu ia rima tau, i runga i te inenga o ngā kerēme ka whakatauria i aua tau.