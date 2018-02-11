Kei te whakatō māra kai hei hua mō ngā hapori

I whakarērea e Kelly Marie i āna mahi rangatōpū, ka waihangatia a Whenua Warrior, he hinonga hapori e whakaāhei ana i ngā whānau me ngā hapori ki te whakatō māra kai. Mai i taua wā neke atu i te kotahi rau tima tekau ngā māra kai kua whakatōngia hei hāpai ake i ngā whānau ki ngā mahinga kai.

"I'm aiming to get a harvestable garden available for every New Zealander; have access to it via any means whether it be built in a papakainga, a marae, whether it be Kohanga reo, church or behind your homes. We are aiming to be able to feed the community, teach the community to feed themselves and then empower them to teach each other."

Ko Whenua Warrior he hinonga hapori nā Kelly Marie, he whakaāhei i ngā whānau kia whāngai i a rātau anō.

“If we were all to learn how to grow our own food and give it the time to be able to grow and teach people how to grow then that would change the way the food systems works in NZ for the positive, it would also encourage our people how to use the land correctly.”

Nō te marama o Hepetema kua pahure ake, he kotahi rau rua tekau mā whitu ngā māra kai i whakatōngia e Whenua Warrior ki ngā kāenga o ngā whānau ki Māngere, i ngā rā e rua noa iho te roa e mahi ana. Ko ngā māra kai, pēnei i tēnei nā ki Ihumātao, he mahi whāngai whānau, he mahi whakatō mātauranga.

“What we're actually finding because our people are so knowledge poor and time poor it's actually the basics that we're starting off with so its how to source seed for free, how to sow the seed, how to bring the seed to life and keep it alive long enough to put in the ground and create kai from.”

Nā ngā koha o ngā hapori, o ngā pakihi anō hoki ngā māra katoa i whai pakiaka ai.

“What we're trying to do create an attitude and an atmosphere where people are comfortable gardening. You don't have to report back there's no KPI's there are no proposals that need to be done there's literally you the land and what you do with it will either feed your family and you'll get mana from it or it won't.”

Kātahi anō ka whiwhi pūtea tautoko i a Te Puni Kōkiri kia hanga i ngā māra ā-hapori e rima, ki Tāmaki Makaurau. Ka mutu, kei te karanga a Kelly Marie ki ngā toa whenua o te motu kia raupā ngā ringa ki ngā mahinga kai.