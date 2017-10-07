Kei te whakanui te kura Māori a Hato Hohepa i Te Matau a Māui i tōna kōtahi rau rima tekau tau. I roto i ngā tau e waru mano ngā kōtiro kua poipoia e taua kura.

Kei te rāhiritia mai ngā tauira o mua e ngā tauira ōnāianei hei whakanui i te hītori o tō rātou kura a Hato Hohepa.

Hei tā tētahi tauira o mua a Olive Jonas, “For me its deep it's a real deep sense of homecoming of belonging it's a sensation of sisterhood that doesn't matter where you are in the world.”

He tauira o mua a Kahurangi Georgina Kingi kua noho ia hei tumuaki o te kura i ngā rima tekau ngā tau neke atu.

E ai ki te Tumuāki Kahurangi Georgina Kingi, “I suppose it's overwhelming to know that you've been here for that long but it doesn't really strike you until someone sort of mentions to you that you've been here this long. It's the support one has and that starts with your boards, your boards of trustees, the trust board the hostel management board. You heard Henare Ngaia this afternoon saying that if it wasn't for the parent’s schools like this wouldn't be able to continue.”

Ka rongo tonu āna tauira o mua i tōna wairua tohutohu.

Hei tā tētahi tauira o mua a Stephani Preston, “You hear out of my mouth a lot of what she used to say to us telling us not to bring our hakurara ways into her kura and I find myself mimicking a lot of her ways hehe.”

I kuraina ngā mareikura i kōnei pēnei i a Whina Cooper me Katerina Te Heikoko Mataira nā rātou anō te huarahi i para mō tēnei whakatipuranga.

Hei tā tētahi tauira o mua a Paretao Tipoki-Hansen, “You really have to grow up here be mature and independent but it's all preparing us for life at Uni and life after and life with kids of our own I should say.”

Ināianei ka tiro whakamua te kura ki tō rātou kōtahi rau rima tekau tau e ahu mai ana.