Kei te whakaaro auaha ngā tauira kia tieki i te taiao

Kei te ākina ngā tauira o Tāmaki ki te Tonga ki tua atu o ngā marau ā kura, arā he waihanga rauemi hei hāpai pea i ngā take pūtaiao i tenei motu. I puta atu a Te Kāea ki te huihuinga o Tiaki Expo ki te kite i ngā mahi a ngā tauira.

Kei te whakataetae nga Kura o Tāmaki ki te Tonga, arā he whakaaro auaha hei tieki taiao.

Toru tekau ngā pakihi i tautoko atu, he māngai i kuhu atu ki ngā kura hei poipoi i ngā whakaaro a ngā tauira.

Neke atu i te kotahi rau ngā tauira me te hunga tūmatanui i tae atu ki te tirotiro ki ngā whakaaturanga a ngā tauira.

Ko Te Wharekura o Manurewa tērā i aro atu ki te ora o te wai e rere pātata ana ki tō rātau kura.

“He kete waiora hei whakamātai i te wai o Puhinui.”

Kei te pīrangi rātau kit e whakarauora i te awa kia pai tā rātau kauhoe.

“Kia hoatu ki ngā kura kia whakapai rātau i o rātau ake awa me ērā atu wai.”

Tokoiwa nga kura Tuarua e whakaatu ana i o ratau whakaaro tieki taiao e whanake ai o ratau rohe i roto i nga mahi putaiao.

He tauira mai ngā reanga katoa, i ahu mai i te kura tuarua o Manurewa, Te Kāreti o Rosehill, Te Kāreti o Aorere, te Kāreti o Waiuku, Te Kāreti Taina o Mission Heights, te kura tuarua o James Cook rātau ko Te Wharekura o Manurewa anō hoki.

Nā Nicole Stanton te hōtaka nei o Tiaki i whakatū, arā hei tāna, “Gaining those practical skills, getting out of the classroom and actually having a go in science or STEM based career that will then have an impact and make a difference to the environment.”

Kei te aro atu nga tauira nei ki ngā take pēnei ki ngā kowhiringa kai, ngā pūnaha whakatipu kai, te kohi rapihi, ngā kirihou hei whakamahana whare, me te mā o te wai anō hoki.

“We wanted to see how well soft plastic can act as insulation for the house so we compared actual scoreboard insulation with soft plastic and the results are really good they're really close to each other.”

Tokomaha rātau e aro hāngai atu ki ngā take whakakore para, arā, he mate nui te whiu rāpihi ki ō rātau hapori.

“In our school not many people use the bins correctly and we did a waste audit and found there's a lot contamination in the wrong bins.”

“So we made an app that can scan rubbish with a barcodes and without barcodes so after you scan it it will show you what colour bins you throw it in.”

Hei tā Nicole Stantion he wero i ngā whakaaro, e pā ana ki ngā huarahi mahi pūtaiao.

Nicole Stanton says, “Quite often we get the students say oh a science a career is someone who jumps in a white lab and has a coat, but they don't actually realise science and STEM based careers are the careers that are going to be around in the future.”

Ko te wawata a ngā kaiwhakahaere kia maha ake ngā kaiarahi ki rō kura ā tērā tau.