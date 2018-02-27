Kei te wero i te Kāwanatanga kia whakangaro atu ngā pēke kirihou

He petihana e karanga ana kia whakakorea ngā pēke kirihou, nō te rangi nei ka tukuna atu ai ki te whare pāremata. Neke atu i te ono tekau mā rima ngā tāngata e tautoko ana i tēnei karanga, nā runga i ngā māharahara e pā ana ki ngā para kirihou e puta ana ki te moana, otirā ki te taiao whānui.

He kaitieki taiao a Tina Ngata, nāna anō hoki te whārangi ‘The Non-Plastic Māori’. Hei tāna, "Not only is it killing our marine life, not only is it interrupting our ecosystems but it's also getting into our food systems and getting into our bodies."

Ko tā te kāpene o Te Matau-a-Māui a Raihania Tipoki, "There's only three places that plastics ends up: Ranginui, Papatūānuku and Tangaroa."

Hei tā Ngata, ia wiki, neke atu i te whā mano rau ngā ngā pēke kirihou ka puta i ngā toa hokohoko, me te aha, ka puta ngā para ki te taiao.

"If we're not ready to ban the most unnecessary of the plastic products which is plastic bags then we can't really consider ourselves to be serious about reducing the plastic problem as a whole."

Kātahi anō a Te Matau a Māui ka parau i ngā Tai o te Tairāwhiti kia ine i te maha o te kirihou kei ngā wai. Ahakaoa ngā kōrero a wētahi e mea ana nō whenua kē ngā para nei, hei tā Ngata he mārama noa ka mātōtoru ake te para ki ngā tai-taone, ka mutu, nō Aoetaroa tonu wēnei para.

“We surveyed Oriental Beach a few days ago and found some of the highest concentrations of plastic pellet pollution that our international researchers have seen anywhere in the world,” te kī a Tina Ngata.

I whera ngā ringa a te Minita tūhono mō te Taiao ki te petihana nei, arā hei tāna, ka tika kia whakarongo te kāwantanga ki tēnei tono.

“I'm delighted now as Associate Minister for the Environment that we can take action on plastic bags,” te kī a Sage.

Hei tā Ngata, “We're going to be continuing that tradition of Science on board waka and looking to be able to supply plastic trawls and the science and the protocols for any waka hourua who want to step into that space.”

Ka mutu ko tā Tipoki, "If we're to avoid there being more plastic than fish by 2050 in our oceans, we simply have to turn off the plastic at the tap."

Hei tā Ngata ka kōkiritia tonutia e Te Matau a Maui ngā mahi rangahau nei, ka mutu, kei te karanga kia whai rautaki ā-motu hei whakatika i ngā momo para.