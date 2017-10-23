Kei te tōtara wāhirua tonu a Ahitereiria tāngata ki te moe ira ōrite

He kōwhiringa pōti ā-motu kei te haere ake ki Ahitereira mō te āhei o te takatāpui ki te mārena. Hei te tuawhitu o Whiringa a Rangi āhei ai ngā kaipōti tekau mā ono miriona ki te tuku pōti kia kitea ai mēnā me whakarerekē te ture mārena o reira.

Kei te tōtara wāhi rua tonu a Ahitereiria tāngata kia whakamanahia rānei te moe o te tāne ki te tāne, te wahine ki te wahine.

"I would ask the question why marriage because marriage is a godly institution," tā tētahi nō te taha whakahē.

He tā te kaikōkiri whakahē, tā Jeff Collins, "The problem with changing the marriage act, equality of same sex couples means inequality for children. Children have the right to have a mother and a father, and just by definite of same sex marriage, they are going to miss out on one of the other."

Kua aua atu i te toru marama te take e tohengia ana ki nga taone huri i te motu. Ko tā te hunga whakaāe he mautohe i te mana ōrite.

Hei tā Matt Hall nō te taha whakaae, "It's a human right and it will give the LGBTI community equality and that’s all they are seeking."

Ko Matt Hall te kaitākaro whutupōro Aussie Rules tuatahi i puta i te kāpata i ngā tekau mā rima tau ki muri. Hei tāna kua koke whakamua tōna whenua, engari kāore ia i te whakaāe ki tēnei pōti ā-motu.

"I believe the non-binding plebiscite is a waste of $122 million that could've been much better spent. As I've said, health and education are more important than causing an argument between the LGBTI community and others."

Tekau ira waru miriona tāngata kua tuku kē i a rātou pōti, ā, e toru wiki tonu kei te toe. E ai ki tētahi tatauranga hōu e 38 ōrau kei te whakahē, 59 ōrau kei te whakaāe me panoni te ture.

Ki te whakaāe te nuinga ka whakatēpūhia te take ki Pāremata. Ki te whakakāhoretia ka moe te take, tē whakaarahia.