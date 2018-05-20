Kei te tautoko i a Ngāi Māori ki ngā mahi matihiko

Kua rewa ake anō te whakataetae matihiko Māori a DIGMYDIEA, arā he tekau mano tāra ka whakawhiwhia ki ngā toa. He wānanga toi hangarau i whakatūria e MWDI rātau ko ATEED ki Tāmaki Makaurau, hei tautoko i ngā kaitono, kia whakatinana i o rātau whakaaro.

He ao hurihuri, he ao matihiko e haere ake nei. Kei to whainga a te ope DIGMYIDEA kia whai wāhi ai te Māori ki wēnei tūāhua o te ao hou.

He kaiatahi, he kaiwhakarite anō hoki a Te Huia Taylor, (Ngāti Te Ata Waiohua). Hei tāna, “Tuatahi pīrangi mātau ki te awhina i a rātau ki te tono atu ki DIGMYIDEA. Tuarua,ki te awhina i a rātau ki te tū māia ki te whakakōrero i o rātau whakaaro pakihi.

Ka whakatauiratia e Te Ahi Kapua Hape-Maui, Kaitono (Tuhoe, Whakatohea) i tērā wawata, arā, ko tāna, “Our idea is based around helping people with Irlen Syndrome, and what that is is a perceptual problem where the brain is not able to process information properly, so we're trying to do is design an app that's able to scan the reading, and slow the process down for the brain so your properly able to learn and education yourself in that area.”

Ko tēnei te tau tuatoru a te kaupapa nei, ā, ko Te Ahi Kapua Hape-Maui tērā, he kaitono e whai ana kia tūhono i ngā tikanga Māori ki ngā taputapu matihiko.

Hei tāna, "Some Māori are suffering from this syndrome so what we're trying to do is provide something that's able to help them, educate them so they're able to amount to something, as Māori rangatahi specifically drop out because learning gets too hard, so this is trying to help them learn.”

Hei tā Te Huia Taylor, ki te kore tātau e whakamāori i te ao matihiko, kei mahue atu tātau ki te taha.

"Nā te mea i tēnei wā tonu maha ngā Pākehā, koira noa iho i roto i tēnei ao. Mena kāore mātau e uru atu, kāore o mātau hiahia ka whakapuawai i roto i tērā ao."

Kei te kōmata o ngā rangi te manako a Te Ahi Kapua Hape-Maui, arā ko tāna, "So once we launch this app it's designed for Māori specifically, but once that increases we're trying to get this to go worldwide and help people in other countries with the same syndrome, and this is able to help people with dyslexia, autism and cerebral palsy."

Hei te mutunga o tēnei marama, kati ai te tatau ki ngā tono.