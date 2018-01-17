Kei te poipoi kōhine kia māia, kia ū, kia ngākau rorotu

I ngā tau e toru kua taha ake nei, neke atu i te toru tekau mano ngā kēhi kaupēhi kōhine tekau ki te tekau mā iwa te pakeke. Ko Hine Toa he kaupapa nā ngā Pirihimana o Waitākaere e aro hāngai ana ki ngā kōhine kua kaupēhitia, kua tipu iho rānei ki ngā āhuatanga taumaha.

Kei te poipoi i ngā kōhine, kia māia, kia ū, kia ngākau rorotu.

He tauira o te hōtaka nei a Harikoa Bruce nō Kaikohe (NgāPuhi), nāna nei te kōrero i whāki mai ki a Te Kāea, "They help to build our self-esteem and they help with our courage. It makes me feel like I know where I'm from and I know who I am."

He kaiarahi a Kātipa Monique Southey (Kuki Airini), ā, ko tāna, "Youth is where it's at. I think it's really important for us to engage with them early and intervene and stuff like that it's not something that we get the opportunity to do very often."

Kua eke ki tōna tau tua ngahuru mā rua, ā, he ngahuru mā rua ngā kōhine kei te poipoia e ngā Porihimana toko ono. Ka mutu, he mahi whakapakari, he mahi whakamanawa.

Kātipa Southey, "So we've been brought in to teach them life skills, leadership skills stuff like that, to try new things, things they haven't done before and that this is a good environment to do that and we're support them 100% stuff like that, they've been responding very well."

Ko tā te Kaiwhakahaere Poipoi Rangatahi a Āpiha Holiday Kairua (Kuki Airini), "Realistically it's about building confidence and self-esteem in these young women and giving them a chance to look at their future and having a brighter future and aspiring to be whoever they want to be."

Ko tā Āpiha Kairua, kei te kitea ngā hua.

"We've gone on to see girls be head girl, or deputy head girl, gone on to university, gone on to do exactly what they wanted to do after realising what their passion is."

Ko te kī a Harikoa Bruce, "Yeah I'm bonding a lot, I'm leaving my personal bubble and stuff, yeah I'm getting out there."

Ka ū tonu ngā kaiako nei, ā, hei ngā marama e heke mai nei wānanga tahi anō ai, tēnei rōpū.

Ka whakamārama ake a Kairua, "To follow up on stuff about the goal setting that we look at and what their aspirations are in terms of employment or even education, just to make sure that they're OK and that we still care."

Hei tērā tau ka huri te aro ki ngā taitama tāne.