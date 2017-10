E ai ki ngā rangahau a te Poari Hauora o Manukau, kei te mimiti haere te puna mātanga hauora mātāmua.

Hei tā te tāhuhu rangapū o Toi Mata Hauora, hei tā Ian Powell, e māharahara ana ia i ngā hua i puta i te rangahau, me te aha, e noho pōkaikaha ana ētahi hohipera i te ruarua o ngā kaimahi i tērā taumata. Hei tāna, kua mate ngā poari hauora ki te kimi huarahi kē, e ea ai ngā raru tahua pūtea kāore i aronui mai i te kāwanatanga.

"We have an extraordinary situation where senior hospital doctors - and no doubt other clinical staff at the DHB - are working shorthanded and struggling to cope, yet the DHB's management is looking at drastic measures to deal with the ongoing budget constraints the Government has repeatedly failed to address," he says.