Kei te mate ētahi kura ki te Raki ki te whakakī akomanga

Kei te mate ētahi kura ki te Raki ki te whakakī i ngā akomanga ki ngā kaiako me ngā tauira. Ko te whakapae ā te Tumu o te Kāhui Tumuaki o Tai Tokerau, a Pat Newman, kua tipia haurarotia nga kawanatanga i nga tau, i ngā kura ki taiwhenua.



"When I started rural school education was the best in the world, it was the best in New Zealand. We then went into stupid market forces where the rents went from a minimal token rent to suddenly three or four hundred dollars a week to live in the middle of nowhere."



Kei te pā ngā whiunga o ngā mahi hokohoko whare ki ētahi o ngā kura taiwhenua o te Noota. Ko tā Pat Newman, i mōhio pai ngā Kāwanatanga ō mua i ngā mōrearea o te whakaāhei i te hoko whare, ā, ināinei kei te rongo ngā hapori taiwhenua i ngā kino.



"We're very isolated up here, the majority of our schools are small schools, we're in very low socio-economic areas, farming has taken a hit, so we're not replacing the kids with other workers, we're part of the rural recession since Roger Douglas's time, we have less and less children in schools."



Hei tā Newman, karekau he kaupapa hei tō ake i ngā kaiako ki ngā kura taiwhenua o te Noota, waihoki, kāre tahi he tautoko mō ngā mea ka uru atu ki ērā tūranga.



"It's getting harder to get good staff to go into schools that might be closing or getting smaller and that's been a deliberate policy I believe over the years to decimate education in rural areas."



Kei te karanga ia ki te Kāwanatanga hou kia whai whakaaro ki ētahi mounu hei hao i ngā kaiako ki taiwhenua.

"If you're a teacher in Auckland and can't afford a house at the moment what a great incentive to go to a cheap house in rural area and save some money."



Ko tāna anō, kāre e kore he kura ka kati, engari tōna manako kia hā anō ai ngā kura taiwhenua ki tēnā moka, ki tēnā tarawāhi.

