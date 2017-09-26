Kei te iti haere ngā ruma here ki ngā whare pirihimana

E rima noa iho o ngā whare pirihimana hōu, tekau mā waru te nui kua whakatūria i te motu, kei te whai wāhi kia noho here ai te tangata. E ai ki te māngai take pirihimana o te Rōpū Reipa, ki a Stuart Nash, he whakaaro nō te hinengaro makere i kino ake ai te taumaha ki ngā pirihimana.

"Napier is the only city or town with a population of over 20,000 that does not have its own police cells and there's 70,000 people that live here. So what has to happen in Napier, if any officer picks up someone who is drunk or has committed a crime, they have to drive them out to Hastings," tā Nash.

Ko tāna hoki, ka roa ake ngā wā tāpui nā te roanga o te wā hāereere mai i Ahuriri, ētahi wā ka āhua toru hāora te roa.

"There are times when the police tell me we have no cars patrolling in Napier after dark because they are all in Hastings putting people in cells. They also tell me that it does impact on their decision around what they do."

Mai i te tau rua mano mā iwa, tekau mā waru ngā whare pirihimana hōu kua whakatūria. O aua whare, tekau mā toru horekau he ruma herehere, pērā i te whare hōu i Ahuriri.

E ai ki te Minita Take Pirihimana a Paula Bennett, e kore e taea e ia te kōrero mō tēnei take, heoi, e whakapono ana a Nash, he rongoā poto ka noho taumaha hoki ngā rauemi pirihimana.

"The men and women in our police force work incredibly hard, they really do, but under trying circumstances, and it's not just men and women on the ground, it's also the resources and the buildings and the facilities and the cars and the vests. If you skimp on that, the police themselves know they can't do the job to the best of their ability."

Ko tā ngā pirhimana he ruma herehere ki ngā whare hōu ki Tāmaki Makaurau me Ōtautahi. Nā tō rātou tūnga ki te pito o te tāone ka tāea e ngā āpiha te whai wāhi ki te hapori.

"These centralised facilities are purpose built and specifically designed to hold people overnight in a safe environment with trained staff who manage their care while in custody."

"The centralisation of overnight holding facilities also frees up front line staff, so they can spend more time in the community."

O ngā whare pirhimana, e toru rau rua tekau mā waru ki Aotearoa, e whā tekau mā rima noa iho kua whiwhi i ngā ruma herehere, otira, ko ētahi o aua whare pirihimana he ruma herehere ki reira kia noho ai te mauhere mō te wā poto.