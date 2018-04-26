Kei te hē te whakaaturanga tūpāpaku, tā te kī a tētahi pou tikanga

E whakahē ana te pou tikanga Māori o te poari hauora o Waitematā, a Naida Glavish i te whakaaturanga tūpāpaku a Body Worlds Vital kua tau mai ki Tāmaki Makaurau. Engari e ai ki te kaiwhakahaere, ki a John O'Connell, ko te tino kaupapa o te whakaaturanga, ko te hauora.

Ko ngā tūpāpaku tāngata ka whakaaturia ki te hōtira o Hilton ki Tāmaki Makaurau, mō te pūtaiao hauora te take.

"This is a great opportunity for them to understand the whole physiology of the body which is consistent with the teaching in schools. For the children to go along and actually see and experience and be taught and understanding it by visually seeing it it's a great thing for us."

Engari he kōrero whakahē kua puea ake e pā ana ki te tapu o tēnei mea te tūpāpaku.

"E mea ana rātou, he mea pai ki te whakaatu i ngā kōiwi a te tūpāpaku, ka mutu he tūpāpaku tangata, ehara i te tūpāpaku kararehe engari kua whakakararehengia ai a tātou tūpāpaku tangata."

Heoi, e ai ki te kaiwhakahaere o te whakaaturanga, ki a John O'Connell, he nui ake te kaupapa hauora i ngā whakawhiu.

"I totally understand those concerns and we've left that up to the organisers to be involved in terms of working with local iwi. So from our point of view, it's around how we support people's health and wellbeing and improve people's health while they're alive."

Ko tā Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei ki a Te Kāea i te rangi nei, "Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei looked closely at the organisers' objectives and the nature of the exhibition and agreed there is overall merit for Māori both young and old by improving general health awareness. Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei opened the exhibition on Monday 23 April with a whakatau onsite at Hilton Exhibition Centre, Princes Wharf. Cultural guidance for the exhibition itself was not provided by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei."

Ka haere tonu te whakaaturanga Body Worlds Vital tae noa atu ki te Rāmere, te tekau mā toru o Hōngongoi.

