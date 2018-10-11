Kei te eke Tangaroa ngā rangatahi eke ngaru Māori

Tokorua ngā kaieke ngaru Māori kua eke i ngā whiringa toa, raro iho i te tekau mā ono tau te pakeke, ki te whakataetae Eke Ngaru ā motu ki Tūranganui a Kiwa.

Ko tā Brie Benett, “Stoked! I didn't really catch much but at least it was enough to win so yeah super happy. Real confidence booster this one.”

I toa a Brie Bennett i te wāhanga ki ngā taitamāhine, paku iho i te tekau mā ono tau. Koia te wahine takitahi i te kapa o Waikato.

“It can be a bit challenging at times, sometimes I'm a bit alone but nah they're really good to me and they like push me to try harder in my surfing so yeah it's all good,” te kī a Brie Bennett,

I wikitōria e Kora Cooper i te wāhanga ki ngā taitama raro iho i te taku mā ono, he tekau mā tau anake tōna pakeke.

“So happy yeah, just stoked to do my best surfing in the final,” te kī a Kora Cooper.

He ngākau nui nā Kora Cooper rāua ko Brie Bennett ki te hākinakina nei e wāwāhi ai rāua i ō rāua ake ara.

“It's just fun, and you feel real relaxed and when you get a good wave you just feel so good so you just want to go back out and do it again,” tā Cooper.

“I hope to be a really good Māori female surfer and inspire young girls to want to be like me and surf in competitions and just love the passion for surfing,” te kī a Bennett.

Ināianei ka huri te aro a te tokorua nei ki ngā whakataetae eke ngaru Māori ā motu ki Taranaki hei 26 o Oketopa.