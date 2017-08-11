Kei rāhuitia te ngahere o Waitākere nā mate a ngā Kauri

E whakaaro ana te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau me nga manawhenua o Tāmaki kia aukatia te Waonui a Tiriwa. E whai ana tēnei i te putanga o te rīpoata e mea ana, i ngā tau e rima kua hipa kua pūrua te nui o ngā Kauri e hinga ana i te mate patu kauri, i te ngahere o Waitākere.

He wāhi hīkoi e kaingākaunuitia e te marea, ināianei kua pokea rawatia ngā Kauri e te mate.

E ai ki te kaikōreo Manatū Ahu Matua a Erik von Eyndhoven, "We need to really knuckle down and make sure that people are doing their bit so when are moving wanting to visit these places they make sure their gear is clean before they arrive, when their in these places we want them to stay on the tracks stay on the infrastructure that's provided for them and we absolutely want them to clean their gear when they leave."



Nā, ko tā te tumu o Te Reo o Te Taiao a Kevin Hague, nā te Manatū Ahu Matua te hē.



Hei tāna, "Money's gone into the Ministry of Primary Industries, $26.5 million dollars and I can't really see what's come out of that."

Ko tā Erik von Eyndhoven, "We find these accusations kind of bizzare all it takes is for someome to spend five minutes on our the website have a look at our annual reports have a look at our strategy and they'll see that MPI doesn't get $26.5 million dollars 80% of that goes to the Department of Conservation to manage their facilities and infrastructure."

I whārikitia e te ripoata he kotahi i te rima o ngā Kauri i te ngahere o Waitākere e pākia ana e te mate.

Hei tā Kevin Hague, "When I look at something like mertle rust, something that threatens commercial products, well actually I'm seeing an urgent and dramatic response to that where's the urgent and dramatic response to the threat to our Kauri."

Ka tūtohu te ripoata kia whakahouhia ngā teihana horoi i ngā wāhi hīkoi matua, ā, kia whakamātau hoki i tā te poaka pani i te māuiui nei. Hei tā te Manatū Ahu Matua me mataara ake te marea.

E ai ki a Erik von Eyndhoven, "We have to acknowledge that the disease is really challenging to manage this a really really tough ask but it is dissapointing that people aren't using those hygiene facilities that we are providing for them the compliance is just to low and we know that people are a really high spread factor for this disease."

Ko ta Kevin Hague, "We're good in NZ at taking biosecurity precautions where they relate to those commercial interests of farming, aquaculutre and forestry, we're hopeless at dealing witht he biosecurity threats to our native wildlife.

Ko te wawata mā te rāhui nei e whai wā ai te ngahere ki te whakarauora anō i a ia.