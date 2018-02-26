He rautaki tā Hikurangi Cannabis kia hoko atu i ngā tarutaru rongoā ki rāwāhi, he kotahi rau ono tekau miriona tāra te wāriu ka puta i ngā tau e toru. kei te whakapaetia te Kaiwhakahaere o Hikurangi Cannabis a Manu Caddie ka eke te wāriu o te rāngai rongoā tarutaru o te ao whānui ki te ono tekau pirioana tāra, hei ngā tau e rima e heke mai nei, arā hei tāna kei te pīrangi rātau kia whai hua a Aotearoa.

Kei matomato te tipu a te ohanga o Te Tai Rāwhiti, i ngā rongoā tarutaru.

Hei tā Manu Caddie, "This first deal of $160 million probably dwarfs anything that the Government is looking to put into the region just now so if it comes off and you know there's still a few barriers to jump over we think it's going to be great for the coast great for the region and other parts of the country should benefit as well."

He hinonga whakatipu taruraru rongoā nō Ruatōria, kua tūhono atu a Hikurangi Cannabis ki Rhino Sciences nō Amerika, kia tukuna atu he toru mano kirokaramu o te tarutaru rongoā a tērā tau, ka eke ki te tekau mā rua mano kirokaramau, hei te tau rua mano rua tekau mā tahi.

"Canada are saying they can only supply about 15% for the demand of the product over there so around the world it's just booming. The science is increasing around medicinal cannabis, people are getting off their opioids and synthetic drugs and there's a lot of support for natural health products and it seems to be effective on a number of health conditions," te kī a Caddie.

Kei te whare mīere te pire i tēnei wā kia whakaaetia te hoko a te rongoā tarutaru ki Aotearoa nei, ā, ko te wawata a Manu Caddie ka whakaaetia te hoko atu ki rāwāhi anō hoki.

Hei tāna, "The biggest barrier at this point is the legislation so we're waiting on that to change it looks like all of the parties are going to support the change this year to enable the domestic industry to be established, that'll be able to provide affordable access to good quality product for New Zealanders and we're hoping that we're also going to be able to export as well."

Ināianei kei te ketuketu a Hikurangi Cannabis i te ono miriona tāra kia rite ai ngā mahi.



