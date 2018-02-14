"Kei a Judith Collins te nui o te tautoko" - Mema Rōpū Nāhirara ō mua

Ko te matapae kei a Judith Collins te nui o te tautoko e tohua ai ia hei tūmuaki hōu, hei tā tētahi mema pāremata o mua o te pāti. Heoi, e whakapono ana tētahi māngai take tōrangapū Māori, ka riro kē taua tūranga i tētahi kaiārahi rangatahi tonu te āhua.



He mema o te Pāti Nāhinara ō mua a Claudette Hauti e mea ana ko Judith Collins te tangata tika hei māngai.

"She's genuinely interested in her colleagues and by her raising her hand immediately shows that she's done her homework and she's looked at the numbers and she's quite confident that she does have those."

Heoi tā te kaikōrero tōrangapū tā Roihana Nui he whakahē, arā ko tāna ko Simon Bridges kē ka eke hei kaiarahi.

"Tēnei uri ā Maniapoto a Simon Bridges, he whakapapa Maniapoto, ka kite hoki tātau mehemea ka tū ia ki tērā tūranga ka ako haere ia i a ia anō otirā i tana tuakiri," te kī a Nuri.



Nō te tau 2014 i whakarērea e Te Minita Take Ture ō mua e Collins wāna kōpaki i runga i ngā whakapae i ngana ia ki te takahi i te mana o te tumuaki, o Te Tari Hara Tāware. Heoi ko tā Hauiti, kei a Collins te tautoko o te pāti.



"She's got, on a personal level, very close friends in the back benches but on a professional level as well too she's been very supportive of back benchers in their career development."

Heoi anō tā Nuri, "Kua kuia rawa ia i te Pāti, me whai pea ia i te huarahi o Bill English kia puta i te whare paremata i te mea kua roa rawa ia ki reira."



Āpiti atu rā, ko Hauiti rāua tahi ko Nuri e mea ana, he kaiārahi anō kei tua i te awe māpara, arā ko te Minita Ārai Hoariri ō mua a Mark Mitchell.

