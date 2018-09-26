Kei anga whakamua te hui a te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko i te Ora

Kua ākina ngā mema o te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko i te Ora kia kaua e tuku mā ngā taukumekume ō roto e maru ai i te haepapa me ngā mahi nui kei mua i a rātau. Koinei te whakahau i te tūwheratanga o te hui-ā-tau te rōpū i Te Ora ki Rongopai Marae ki Te Tairāwhiti.

I tū ai te puehu i runga i ngā nawe a wētahi e pā ana ki te panonitanga o te ture, i mau tonu ai a Prue Kapua ki te tūranga perehitini.

He mema o te peka o Taitokerau a Mere Mangu hei tāna, Tū koe ki tērā tūranga, mau i tērā korowai, kotahi tau kotahi wā ki a koe heke iho, heke mai tukuna ki tētahi atu kaua e apo māu anake ngā tūranga.”

Hoei ko te whakautu ki tērā he rīmiti ka whakatakotohia e te peka o Ōtautahi ki Waipounamu hei pana i ngā mema nā rātau te nawe i kawe ki rō kooti, i runga i te pānga atu o ngā rongo kino ki te rōpū whānui.

Ko tā Mere Mangu, “Horekau i haere mai ki waenganui o a mātau hui-ā-tāu, mā te minenga e whakaae, ngā rerekētanga i roto i tērā āhuatanga. Koi tērā ko te ngako o tēnei tū whakahē.”

He mema o te peka o Waiariki a Ripeka Lessels ​​hei tāna, “Tēnei mea te whakawhiti kōrero, noho ki te whakawhiti, noho ki te wānanga i te kaupapa, kia tika mai ai kia kotahi mai ai te whakaaro, kua āhua ngaro haere ai tērā kaupapa.”

Ko tā te peka hau kāenga, he pōwhiri i ngā whakawhitinga kōrero i runga i te rongomau me te whakaute ki ngā tikanga.

He mema o te peka o Te Tairāwhiti a Meka Whaitiri ko tāna, “We've got to remember that at the end of the day that we are stong wahine toa Māori and we got to work as one, particularly not just for our whānau but actually for our people going forward and of course there's going to be robust debate that's what the league is about.”

Heoi hei tā te perehitini me pūmau ngā whakaaro ki ngā tino kaupapa, arā te mātai ū, waha whare tangata, te whāngai waiū me te tewhatewhanga kāwanatanga anō hoki.

Ko tā Prue Kapua, “We've got business that we want to be doing over the next few days hopefully it won't be consumed by the position of a few people.//We really want to be pushing the government to be talking to us as one of the groups that they should be talking to get the perspective of Māori women.”

Ka tū tonu te hui tae noa ki te Rāhoroi.