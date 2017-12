Ia rā, ia rā, kei te takiwā o te rima ngā wā e karangahia ai Te Whare Patu Ahi o Manurewa, ahakoa te wā o te tau. I kōrero atu te āpiha o taua Whare Patu Ahi a Richard Fowler ki a Te Kāea, mō te āhua o ā rātau mahi i tēnei wā o te tau.

"For us, it's just another day in the office really, you know it's a bit unfortunate when things don't go well for other people so it's good for us to able to get in there and help them out and get them through their issues."

Ahakoa te Kirihimete, ko tā Fowler, he nui tonu ngā mahi, me te aha, ka whai whakaaro wō rātau whānau.

"Yep so all the kids and wives and everybody are at the fire station at the moment, got the ham sitting on the table waiting for us, so we had to promptly get up and race away and come down here, sort you guys out and then we'll shoot back and tuck into lunch again."

Ahakoa te nui, te paku rānei, ko ngā Kaipatu ērā e whakaheke wera ana hei tieki, hei manaaki i ngā hapori.

"Third for today, a couple of smoke alarms, well they've all been smoke alarms actually today. Oh, a car fire was the first one up but it's all pretty much run of the mill day for us."

Hei tā Fowler he mahi mōrearea te tunu kai i a koe e haurangi ana, arā, kei hā ai te ahi.

"People have a bit too much drink and keep cooking while they're not paying attention to what they’re doing so you know houses catch on fire."

Ko tāna anō, mā ngā rautaki kaupare mōrearea e ora ai te tangata.

"Main thing is just to make sure you got smoke alarms in your house that's the first thing that will help you get out if you do have a fire don't be afraid to give us a call if there's a problem and get out and stay out. Call 111 and let us come down and we'll come and sort it out for you."

Ko tā Fowler me tana tīma Kaipatu Ahi ki Manurewa, kia tieki pai te katoa i wēnei rangi okioki.