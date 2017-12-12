Kare e aro ana te Minita Pirihimana kia taiapo ngā pirimana i ngā pū

Ko tā te Minita Pirihimana tā Stuart Nash ko te hiahia nui kia tāpiri atu ngā āpiha hōu e kōtahi mano waru rau ki te ope pirihimana, heoi ka noho tonu rātou hei ope rākau-kore.

Ka kore ngā pirihimana o Aotearoa e kawe pū hei ngā tau ki tua.

Hei tā Minita Nash, “I'm not a fan of arming officers at all, police do have access to firearms if they need them so they have lock boxes in all the cars of course we have the armed offenders squad when there is a call out but I'm not in favour of arming police and that's not on the work programme going forward.”

Engari kē, ko ngā mea matua e rua, ko te whai pirihimana i ngā hapori me te turaki i ngā kēnge.

“We've been taking their assets and what we do know is you can put them in jail and deprive them of their freedom for a couple of years but you take away their new Harleys their muscle cars their houses and cash that's what really hurts so there is that approach.”

Heoi ki te tutuki rā taua hiahia me whai rauemi, ko tā Nash kāore anō tērā kia piki ake i ngā tau e iwa kua huri.

“There hasn't been an increase in funding for police, a measurable increase in funding for police over the last nine years so I've seen the population to police ratio go from about 500 population to one officer up to 540.”

E tumanako ana a Nash mā te kiriata pirihimana hōu nei, e poapoa mai ai ngā āpiha e ono rau hōu ia tau mō ngā tau e toru.