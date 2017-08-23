Karanga mai a Harawira ki te heamana o Te Puia kia whakahaere i ngā whare noho kura Māori ō-mua mō te hunga kāinga kore

Me whakatika ngā whare noho o ngā kura Māori ō-mua hei whakaruruhau i te hunga kāinga kore, ā, me tohu e te kāwanatanga ko Hurimoana Dennis hei whakahaere i aua whare. Koirā te whakahau a Hone Harawira i te taupatupatu a ngā kai-ārahi o ngā rōpu tōrangapū inapō.

E ai ki a Hone Harawira ko te heamana o Te Puea te tangata e tika ana hei whakatikatika i te hunga kāinga kore i Tāmaki Makarau.

"I reckon employ Huri Dennis from Te Puea Marae to recommission all those old government buildings, schools, etc., and turn them into places for the homeless tomorrow. We've got people needing to get into houses immediately."

Nō tērā tau i manaaki ai te marae o Te Puea i ngā whānau pōhara kotahi rau waru tekau mā whā, ko te nuinga he Māori i raro i te kaupapa Manaaki Tangata. Nō tērā marama i puare anō ai ngā kuaha i te wā o te hōtoke.

Ki tētahu hui o te Pāti Māori nā Hurimoana Dennis i kī mai, "Overcrowding, eviction, below the poverty line, poor decision-making and bureaucracy were those things that really did a bit of damage to our people."

Tuku ai a Harawira i te whakaaro nei ki te Taupatupatu i Ngā Rangatira tōrangapū o te whakaaturanga Native Affairs

Hei tā Hone Harawira, Kaiārahi, "As an old boy of St Stephen's, I'd like to see St Stephen's, Queen Victoria and Hato Petera put their hands up to say and Huri you can start by doing our places for the homeless for the next five years."

I whakamoea ngā kura noho Māori o Hato Tīpene i te tau rua mano me te kura taitamāhine o Wikitoria i te tau whai muri atu i ngā take whakahaere, putea anō hoki

"We are working very well with the agencies who are working with us at the back of our marae. We work very hard on that relationship because we know we can't do this on our own," e mea ana a Dennis.

I rapa ake mātou i ngā whakaaro o te Hāhi Mihingare o Aotearoa. Hei tā tō rātou māngai, kāore ō rātou whakautu e pā ana ki te take.