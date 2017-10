Kaore te kaunihera ka kōrero mō te mana o te whenua Māori - Kevin Moore

He mema tūturu o te kēnge Mangu Kaha kua poka ture i tana whakatū whare i runga whenua Māori ki Taranaki. Ko tāna, kia kaua ngā ture whakaae e whai wāhi atu ki ngā whenua Māori.

I hūnuku a Kevin Moore ki Rohutu i te tau rua mano ngahuru mā whā, ā, ehara tēnei i te ārai tuatahi kua tūtakina e ia.

Nā tōna nohonga ki te whenua rā, kua puta te tono a te rūnanga kia panaia ia ki waho nā te mea ehara ia i te uri whai pānga ki ērā whenua.

Ināeanei, me whakautu ia i ngā tono a te Kaunihera ā rohe o Ngāmotu.

"I have every right to be here, i am tangata whenua, i've been guided by my tupuna. I am here kaitiaki of the whenua and I have perfect rights to be right here, and what I'm doing, there's nothing wrong," tā Moore.

He whakaahua o te tupuna rangatira o Wiremu Kīngi Te Rangitāke e iri ana ki te pātu whare, engari, ahakoa te whakapapa o Moore, ko tā te rūnanga o Rohutu, ehara ia i te uri whai pānga ki ēnei whenua.

"There's 170 so called owners of the block here but somehow mysteriously our iwi our people have been scrubbed out, but if it has to be and they want to know more about that we can dig deep and find out why that happened."

E tūtaki ana te Kaunihera ā rohe o Taranaki ki ngā kaitiaki o te papa kāinga ki te whakatakoto ara whakamua mo ngā whare, me te whai pepa whakaae i te kaunihera mo ngā whare hōu.

"They can come along and inspect the building but I ain't gonna be paying for anything if they want to do an inspection. As far as I'm concerned the council have no say on Māori land."

E ū ana Moore ki te whakatau, ehara ia i te raru, ā, ko tāna, me noho motuhake ngā take whakatū whare ki runga whenua tūpuna.