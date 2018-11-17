Kai te tipu matomato a Hikurangi Cannabis Company

Kua whiwhi te kamupene o Hikurangi Cannabis i te whitu miriona tāra i ngā kaitautoko tūmataiti, e mārō ai te haere kia hoko atu i te tarutaru rongoā.

Hai tā te Tumu o Hikurangi Cannabis hai tā Manu Caddie, “We've secured another $7m dollars from a couple of private investors so that takes us up to about $9m in the bank so we can get going with our buildings”,

Kai te hiahia a Hikurangi Cannabis te whakatū whare whakanao hou ki Tūranganui a Kiwa.

“That's where we will do the extraction, the processing into the containers that hold the rongoā and send it out to chemists and to doctors and overseas from here”, te kī a Caddie.

Ka whakahaere tonutia ngā mahi whakatipu ki Ruatōria, arā, he whare whakatipu hou ka whakatūria ki reira.

Ko tā Manu Caddie, “That'll have 20 or 30 jobs to start with in the growing under lights and also looking at glasshouses and getting outdoors as well is a priority for us so that whānau can be growing it outdoors without the capital costs to have to build and expensive indoor facility.”

Hāi tā Caddie, a kō ake nei whakaaetia ai te ture hoko atu i te tarutaru hai rongoā.

“It's been slow and coming and I think Government has heard the desires of the patients and the industry to get going and so that's really good news for everybody that the law will be passed before Christmas”, te kī a Caddie.

Ko te wawata ia a Hikurangi Cannabis, hai te tau e heke mai tū ai te whare hou.