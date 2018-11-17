Ngā kaupapa: Business, Health

Kai te tipu matomato a Hikurangi Cannabis Company

Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes
  • Te Tai Rāwhiti

Kua whiwhi te kamupene o Hikurangi Cannabis i te whitu miriona tāra i ngā kaitautoko tūmataiti, e mārō ai te haere kia hoko atu i te tarutaru rongoā.

Hai tā te Tumu o Hikurangi Cannabis hai tā Manu Caddie, “We've secured another $7m dollars from a couple of private investors so that takes us up to about $9m in the bank so we can get going with our buildings”,

Kai te hiahia a Hikurangi Cannabis te whakatū whare whakanao hou ki Tūranganui a Kiwa.

“That's where we will do the extraction, the processing into the containers that hold the rongoā and send it out to chemists and to doctors and overseas from here”, te kī a  Caddie.

Ka whakahaere tonutia ngā mahi whakatipu ki Ruatōria, arā, he whare whakatipu hou ka whakatūria ki reira.

Ko tā Manu Caddie, “That'll have 20 or 30 jobs to start with in the growing under lights and also looking at glasshouses and getting outdoors as well is a priority for us so that whānau can be growing it outdoors without the capital costs to have to build and expensive indoor facility.”

Hāi tā Caddie, a kō ake nei whakaaetia ai te ture hoko atu i te tarutaru hai rongoā.

“It's been slow and coming and I think Government has heard the desires of the patients and the industry to get going and so that's really good news for everybody that the law will be passed before Christmas”, te kī a Caddie.

Ko te wawata ia a Hikurangi Cannabis, hai te tau e heke mai tū ai te whare hou.

Ngā kōrero hāngai: Business, Health

Ngā Wāhanga Te Kāea Hou Ngā Wāhanga katoa »

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    8 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    7 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    6 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    2 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    rā kotahi e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    21 hāora e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari
Tino hiraTake Matua
Tīpako ĒtitaĀtaata Tāpiri

Kāre i kitea he Ataata Tāpiri.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community