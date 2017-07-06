Kahungunu appoints new General Manager

Ko Chrissie Hape te wahine hōu ka arahi i a Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, kua tohua ko ia te kaihautū matua ka whakakī ake i te tūranga mahi o te tumu whakarae o mua a Dr Adele Whyte.

I whānau mai ia i Te Matau a Māui, mai rā anō tana hiahia kia mahi ki waenganui i tōna iwi.

Ko tā Chrissie Hape, Tumu Whakarae, Ngāti Kahungunu, "I come from a history of public service as well as community service and there is a lot of capability and capacity that is in public service that is of use to the community and to iwi and I felt that I could offer that."

Hei ngā marama 12 ka ngana ana ia ki te whakarite rautaki pērā i te whai kainga me te whai mahi mō ngā whānau o Kahungunu.

Ko tā Hape, "So we're starting to have discussions directly with ministers with ministry officials across the government sector to say how can we work closer together to pursue the outcomes because in reality, they are mutual outcomes."

He tūranga mahi mō nāianei hei whakakī ake i ngā tapuwae o te tumu whakarae o mua a Takuta Adele Whyte, kātahi anō ka rihaina kia whakarewa ai tōna ake pakihi.

