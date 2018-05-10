Ka whiwhi pukenga mahi ā-rehe ngā mauhere i te whakapaipai pahikara

Kei te whai wāhi ngā mauhere toru tekau o Te Whareherehere o Paremoremo ki te ako pukenga hōu me ngā huarahi mahi hōu, i te whakahounga o ngā pahikara mā ngā tamariki i raro i te maru o te karauna. Ka takoha atu āua pahikara ki Oranga Tamariki hei whakatenatena i ngā tamariki ki te korikori tīnana ki waho.

Kua whakapaipai ake ngā pahikara hei whakaharikoa i ngā tamariki e rima tekau.

Hei tā tētehi mauhere, he mea nui te takoha i ngā pahikara ki a rātou.

“I feel my heart goes into it our heart goes into it. It's just a big, big deal for us, giving back especially to the children,” i mea atu ia.

Tata ka whiua ngēnei pahikara ki te ruapara, engari, nā te hapori kē i tuku hei mea whakahou mā ngēnei ringa herehere.

“I've learnt skills how to reassemble and take the bikes apart. I've also gained a fork lift licence as well which is also good for myself to take out into the community,” said i kī tētehi atu mauhere.

E whā rau neke atu ngā pahikara kua whakahoutia i ngā tau e rua, katahi ka tohatoha ki ngā tamariki i raro i te maru o Oranga Tamariki, Ngā Whare Whakaruruhau, Prison Fellowship me the Bike Kitchen.

“The lads that go through it get a lot out of it,” i kōrero atu te Tumu Whakarae o Te Whareherehere o Tāmaki Makaurau i a Andy Langley.

“All the sort of skills they get out of it contributes to them being able to manage themselves when they're out in the community.”

Kei konei ka ako, ka riro hoki ngā mauhere i ngā tohu tiwhikete o Aotearoa mō te whakamahi toki ā-ringa, ā-hiko hoki me te raihana hautu waka hiki taputapu, kia whai mahi ai i te putanga atu.

“We've been running a pilot programme in the community and nationally it's placed 800 community-based prisoners or prisoners released from prison, in employment,” i mea atu a David Grear, Kaiwhakahaere i ngā mahi ā rehe.

“From this site we've had 14 men who've been released from parole who've gone on to paid full-time employment. A couple of men from here have gone into manufacturing, warehousing, that sort of area.”

Ka kī atu tētehi mauhere, “I've got a fork hoist licence, so I can, when I get out of here, I've got somewhere to go, a piece of document. Help me get a job.”

Kua takoha hoki te kamupene o AMI Insurers i ngā pōtae haumaru kōwhai e rima tekau me tā rātou kaupapa Whakatenatena Eke Pahikara.