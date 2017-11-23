Ka whakauiui ngā tauira reo Māori ki te reo pākehā

Ko tā tētahi pāpā, Kaikaunihera ki Tūranga hoki, me arotake ngā whakahaere whakamātautau a Te Mana Tohu Mātauranga o Aotearoa. Ahakoa he akonga reo Māori tāna kōtiro, he reo pākehā kē te pepa whakamatautau Pangarau i hoatu ki a ia.

Ko tā Josh Wharehinga he matatau tāna kotiro ki te Pangarau, ēngari i mate kē ia ki te whai i te puka whakamātautau pangarau Pākehā rātou ko ētahi atu tauira o Te Kura Kaupapa o Horouta Wānanga, na te korenga o ngā pepa whakamātautau Reo Māori, puka whakamātautau Reo Māori ano hoki ki reira. Ko tāna na tēnei hapa kaore te tino taumata o ēnei tauira ka kite, ā, he raru pea kei te haere mo tā rātou urunga atu ki te whare wānanga, te tono mo te pūtea tautoko ano hoki.

Ko tā Wharehinga na wai i kino kātahi ka kino kē ake te whakamātautau reanga Pangarau tuatahi mā tana kōtiro.

"My daughter she freaked out and she also immediately put up her hand and asked for a blank exam in Te Reo Māori and they had no te reo Māori blank exams."

Whai muri tā Wharehinga kōrero kua toro atu ētahi atu mātua no kura kē me te ahuatanga ōrite, tuia ki tēra he kitenga tēnei raru ki whakamātautau kē atu i te Pangarau.

"The fact this hasn't just occurred in maths, this has occurred in other subjects, the fact that this hasn't just occurred this year and it's occurred in previous years, leads me to believe there is a really bad system error in there somewhere and it needs systemic change."

Ko tā Te Mana Tohu Mātauranga o Aotearoa ki a Te Kāea, “I tono te kura mo ngā whakamātautau Māori ēngari i tau kē ngā pepa ki te Kura Tuarua o Ngata i runga i ngā tohutohu o Horouta Wānanga. na tera kāore ngā tauira i whai waahi ki nga pepa Māori.”

Heoi no te pātanga o te take nei, kua whakapā atu te Mana Tohu Matauranga o Aotearoa ki te Wānanga o Horouta ki te whakamōhio atu ki ngā tauira, ki hea tū ai te toenga o nga whakamātautau.

Hey tā Wharehinga, "A lot of them strive for excellence and a lot of them are already looking past high school around their scholarship applications and in regards to my baby, this could be the difference between whether or not she does actually get a scholarship upon applying to university. If they have to come all the way back to how she did in her maths exam at NCEA Level 1 that's really going to hurt."

Ko tā Horouta Wānanga ki a Te Kāea e mātua tirohia e rātou tēnei take, na reira kaore e taea te tuku kōrero i tēnei wā.

Ko tā Te Mana Tohu Mātauranga o Aotearoa ka mahi ngātahi rātou ki te kura ki tēnei take mo ngā tauira i pāngia tēnei raru, ēngari kaore ano rātou kia whakaputa mena rānei ka tirohia ngā whakahaere whakamatautau whānui.