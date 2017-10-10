Ka whakatairanga i te hunga pōkaikaha o Rotorua i te Rā kāinga kore i te ao

Ki Rotorua, e ai ki tētahi rīpoata o Lifewise kua pū rua neke atu te rahinga o te hunga noho kāinga kore i te taonenui i ngā tau e toru kua hipa. Nā whai anō te tū o tētahi ratonga toko i te wairua, aukati waranga anō hoki ki te whakatairanga i te take nui nei i tō rātou hāpori.

E manahau ana a Rodney Hepi, he kāinga tōna. E rua marama ki muri i nōhia ia ki ngā tiriti nā te warawara tarutaru kino te take.

“I had nowhere to go,” i kī atu a Hepi.

“Lifewise was the last place that anyone would take me.”

E ai ki te rīpoata o Lifewise, Whiria Te Aroha, e toru tekau ngā tāngata i moea ki te pokapū o Rotorua. Wheoi, kua tokomaha ake i ngā tau e whā.

“We're now experiencing a mass of different tiers of rough sleepers and that could look like families that are experiencing homeless that are sleeping in cars,” i mea atu te kaiwhakahaere o Lifewise ki Rotorua, a Haehaetu Barret.

“We're probably looking at a good 50 to 60 families.”

E ai ki te rīpoata, i te tau rua mano mā whā, he huhua ngā take i noho pōkaikaha te hunga kāinga kore.

“A lot of our people who were experiencing rough sleeping were also experiencing mental health and addictions,” ko te kōrero a Barrett.

“We've been able to support people to come straight in from rough sleeping and put them into treatment.”

“Synthetics are one of the main ones,” i kī atu a Hepi. “That's pretty nasty. People get hooked on that and then they just get lost.”

I te rā nei e whakatairanga ana te hunga pōkaikaha, kia mārama pai ai i te marea ki ā rātou tūāhuatanga me te āwhina.

“I whakakotahingia ngā rōpū i āwhi atu ki ngā tāngata he kore he whare, he kore he kāinga,” i mea atu a Israel Hawkins.

“Nō te mea he maha ngā tangata e mahi i tēnei kaupapa kei kōnei, kei Rotorua. Engari, kāore rātou e mōhio he aha tō mahi, he aha tō mahi.”

E whakarite ana ngā ratonga kāinga kore kia mahi ngātahi hei pāinga mō te hunga pōkaikaha.