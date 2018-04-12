Ka whakarite ngā whānau mō ngā korenga hiko anō

He tini mano kainoho ki Tāmaki Makaurau kāore ano kia whai hiko no te taunga mai o te āwha nui e toru rā ki muri. Me te māhara nui ka raru ano rātou i te taunga mai o te hau me te ua ā te pō nei.

E whakarite ana ngā whānau ki Tāmaki Makau Rau mō tētahi āwha anō e matapaetia ana ka tau mai hei te pō nei.

E noho ana a Dylan Matthews ki te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau, ko tāna, "I suppose you can't really dwell on things like this, you have to do manual work and you have to live life."

Kua aukatihia te hiko ki ngā whare toru tekau mā rima mano. Kua tīneia ngā rama, kāore he mīhini whakamahana, ā, e hōhā haere ana ētahi.

"A tree's fallen down and it's obviously smacked the power lines, it's defrosting our food and we're probably gonna have to cook half of it up so once the power comes on it'll be better for us."

Ko tā Matthews, ahakoa te aha, me haere tonu ngā mahi.

"There's no water in the house, were having to go down to the tap that is by the tank itself and manually have to pump it out. We're probably the lucky ones, some people out there may not have any water."

E ai ki te māngai o Vector Limited, ki a Minoru Fredriksens, tērā pea ka hē kē atu te āhuatanga o te hiko i te au o te āwha i tēnei pō.

"We're not expecting it to be as bad as the last one but if it's short and sharp again, we might have an increase in trees falling over that have already been weakened and unfortunately that might result in more outages.

Ko tā Vector, e whakapau kaha ana rātou ki te whakatika i ngā ia hiko engari, ko te matapae ia, me tatari ētahi whānau mō ngā rangi e rua, neke atu.