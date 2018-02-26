Ka whakapōrearea te porotū i ngā terenga tereina

Kei te whakarahingia ake e Auckland Transport āna terenga tereina, āna kawenga hoki hei rongoā i ngā whakapōreareatanga o te porotū a ngā kaimahi.

E tautoko ana ēnei pāhīhī tereina i te karanga a ngā kaimahi kia whai wāhi tonu ngā kaiwhakahaere tereina ki ngā tereina, ahakoa ngā tauwhatinga.

"I think that not having train managers won’t be really good for us."

"Anyone that needs assistance, stuff like that, they can't do it themselves. It's good to have support, especially on public transport. So yeah, I absolutely support the strike."

"I hope they win, don't take too long with the strikes, so we can catch the train, more people are dependent on the trains than you think."

E ai ki a Rudd Hughes, te māngai o te ūniana Rail and Maritime Aotearoa, ki te kore he kaiwhakahaere, ka riro kē mā ngā kaitaraewa ngā kuaha e whakakapi, ā, ka roa ake ngā haora mahi.

"The driver won't get any rest so fatigue may become an issue. That's a real problem when you're driving a train. You don't want to be exhausted. We feel the locomotive engineers are at risk, by them being at risk, the public's also at risk."

He mea tuku te kirimana nā Auckland Transport ki a Transdev. E ai ki tā rātou kaiwhakahaere, ki a Michel Ladrak, kāore he take mo te whakatūtū i te mea ka whai wāhi ngā kaimahi hou ki ngā tereina, ā, kāore rātou i te aukati i ngā tūranga mahi.

"I think this is premature, it isn't really necessary. It's hurting Auckland customers and it's hurting our own staff because some of our staff actually like working a little bit of overtime."

E hui tahi ana ngā rōpu e rua hei tērā Rāapa. Hei reira mōhio ai mehemea ka tū anō he rā mutunga mahi mō ngā kaimahi tereina.