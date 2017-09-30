Ka whakaopeti te hapori ki te nehu o te pēpi i waihotia ki te papa tākaro

Tōna kotahi rau tāngata nō ngā hāpori o te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau i whakaōpeti atu ki te tangihanga mō te pēpi i kitea i tētahi papa rēhia i Māngere i tērā tau.

Ko tā te mema pāremata o Reipa, ko tā Aupito Su'a William Sio e tūmanako nei, mā tēnei uhunga nei e puta ai he māramatanga ki ngā take e aupēhi nei i ētahi wāhine hapū.

He hunga o te hapori o Mangere e tangi ana mō tētahi pēpi tē mōhiotia e rātou, he tama kua tapaina ko Mona.

Ko tā Sio, "We didn't know who the mother was, we didn't know who the family was and we didn't want to bury a child without recognising that this child belongs to this community."

I te Whiringa-a-Nuku, i kitea te tūpāpaku o te pēpi, i takaia ki te kākahu, kua whakarerea ki te papa rēhia o Mona ki Mangere.

"He was walking his dog along the tracks around Mangere Bridge and found the body of a baby at Mona Park reserve," tā Sio.

Ahakoa te whakatewhanga a ngā pirihimana hei rapu i te whāea o te pēpi, auare ake, ā, i tohua te kēhi ki te kaitirotiro matewhawhati.

"The body was wrapped up in a t-shirt and tracksuit pants, there were words written on the t-shirt, it said Samoan culture and pride," tā Sio.

Ko tā Erana Doolan o Taonga Education, he ratonga mō ngā mātua ki Tāmaki, e whā tekau mā rima ngā mātua ka tautokohia e rātou ia marama, ā, ko te nuinga he Māori, he uri moutere rānei. Ko tāna, nā te whakamā, ka noho huna ngā kōtiro hapū.

"Some of our young mums come into our services quite late in their pregnancies and they haven't told their whanau. So I think its stigma because they are young and they think it's gonna bring shame on their whānau."

"It is a big challenge within Samoan families, about the issue of abortion and about the issue of teen pregnancies because it does happen and we need to be a little bit more open when we are discussing those issues," tā Sio.

Ko te manako nui a ngā kaiwhakahaere o te tangihanga, ka whai whakaaro te marea ki ngā aupēhitanga ki runga i ngā māma, ā, ka whai kaha rātou ki te kōrero mo ēnei take.