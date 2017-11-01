Ka whakamahi ngā marae o Ngāti Whakaue i te hangarau whakapūmautanga

Kei te noho pūrua ngā rawa a Te Tarahiti Rawa o Ngāti Whakaue ki te tekau mā waru ira toru miriona tāra nō tana tīmatatanga mai i te tau rua mano tekau. Nā konā, he neke atu i te whā rau, e ono tekau mano tāra ka tuarihia atu ki āna kai-pupuri hea hei te tau e haere ake nei, ka tautoko hoki i ngā kaupapa whakapūmatanga ki ngā marae.

Ākōkō ake nei ka tū te whare tūpuna o Tamatekapua hei wāhi mōwai pūngao.

“He maha ngā raiti i te marae, koinā te mate,” i mea atu i te heamana o te marae o Papaiouru, i a Hemana Bennett.

“Te taumaha hoki mō te utu mō te hiko, engari mā tēnei kaupapa ka iti haere tērā utu te waru paihēneti ka riro, tino pai ake mō mātou.”

Hei tauira nā te Tarahiti te marae noho moana o Maketū i tautoko ā-pūtea ki te whakatū i ngā papa kōmaru i tērā tau, kia whakamahana ai te wai. Mai i taua wā kua heke iho te utu hiko.

“Many entities, government agencies do not support our marae,” i mea atu i te hemana o Te Tarahiti Rawa o Ngāti Whakaue, i a Katie Paul. “Most of our communities, our whānau, hapū, iwi have been fundraising for years. We decided to tautoko the marae committees, many of the buildings needed upgrading. They struggle with insurance bills, let alone paying for maintenance costs, hence our attempts to help them with getting marae sustainable, off the grid.”

Ko tā te iwikāinga kua eke te utu hiko ki te kotahi mano neke atu i ngā marama. Engari, mā te whakaū ki ngā rama LED ka heke iho te nama kia toru rau tāra ia marama.

Otirā ka hanga te marae o Papaiouru i ngā papa kōmaru kia heke ake ai te nama hiko.

“Kia whakatū ngā papa hopu ngā hīhī o tamanui i te rā ki runga i tēnei taha o te tuanui rā,” i kī atu a Bennett. “Ka piki atu i te rāwhiti ana ka haere tika tonu ki tērā taha, tēnei te wāhi pai kia hopu mai ngā hīhī.”

“We really looked at what the Tūhoe building at Taneātua how that designed,” i kōrero atu a Paul. “And we looked at their solar hot water heating and the way they use materials.”

Ka hoko te tarahiti i ngā papa pūhiko kōmaru kia noho utu hiko kore ngō rātou marae hei ngā tau e rima.