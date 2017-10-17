Ka whakakotahi ngā whare karakia o Rotorua ki te āwhina i te hunga kāinga kore

Kua whakatōpū mai ētehi rōpū hāpori me ētahi hāhi o Rotorua i raro i te maru o Waka Whakamua kia whakapai ake ai ā rātou āwhina i te hunga kāinga kore mā te mahi ngātahi. Kua roa nei te wā ngā whare karakia e rua kei te tāwharau, kei te haumaru hoki i te hunga kainga kore.

Ko Rotorua tētehi wāhi e tino rata ana ki te hunga tūruhi, kei konei hoki te wāhi tuarua mō te tokomaha o te hunga kāinga kore.

Mō ngā tau e rima kua puare ngā tatau me te wāhi whakatū waka o te wharekarakia o Maranatha hei āhuru mōwai mō te hunga noho tīriti.

“We just tell them drive here, we turn the lights on and they park up here and sleep for the night,” i kī atu te kaitakawaenga ā-hāpori, a Iwi Te Whau.

“Why we bring them here, is it's off the road, nobody knows that they're here and it's a private space just have a rest. On an average day we might get four to five cars. Or it be the same car that stays for a couple of nights.”

Waihoki ko te hāhi o Ascend tētehi whare karakia kei te poipoi i ngā whānau e noho pōkaikaha ana.

“You know they've tried everything,” i mea mai a kaiāwhina, a Susan Geyde.

“I think that at some point they know this is a safe place where they can get help. It's important that they know they are accepted and loved. We try to create that family feel.”

Ka mea atu te Minita Matua a Scotty Clifford said, “Mentoring people who have found themselves homeless through no fault of their own.”

“Bringing them into transitional housing and then giving them a hand up and getting them into permanent housing and employment.”

Ko Maranatha, ko Ascend rātou ko ngā rōpū e rima ko ngā mea o Te Roopuu Haahi i raro i te maru o Waka Whakamua. Nō tērā marama i rewa ai hei āwhina i ngā whānau mā te huruhuru o te kāwanatanga.

"Koinā te kaupapa nunui mō tērā rōpū o te hāhi. Mōhio rātou ko wai rātou mēnā kore he whare, kore he kāinga kei a rātou ngā tamariki e moe ki roto i ngā waka," i kōrero atu a Israel Hawkins, kaiwhakahaere o Waka Whakamua.

Ko tā Te Whau e wātea ana ngā tari o te hāhi hei wāhi moenga mō ngā whānau.

“In here we sleep families that may no necessarily fit all into the car. And we just want to provide another space for them. So we clear this room away and lay down the mattresses. Yeah, marae styles.”

Ka hāpai Te Rōpū Hāhi i ngā whānau e rua tekau ki roto i ngā kāinga hei te paunga o tēnei tau.