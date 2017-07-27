Ka whakakotahi ngā rōpū Māori i Tāmaki Makaurau hei painga mō ngā whānau

Ka mahi tahi ngā iwi i Tāmaki Makaurau me nga ratonga Hauora Noho Taone ki te whakahāere kaupapa Toko i te Ora. Katoa ngā mahi o te Ohu hou nei ka mahi i runga i te whakaaro Māori.

He tuatahinga tēnei mā ngā rōpū Māori ki te whakakotahi, mō te pāinga o ngā whānau Māori i Tāmaki Makaurau.

Ko tā Awerangi Tamihere, Te Whānau Waipareira, "Often when we're looking for funding to deliver services on the ground we're having to compete against each other. But we decided that the sum of the parts is stronger than being individually pitting against each other."

Kei te maru o Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki, arā, ko Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Maia, Te Whānau O Waipareira, ko MUMA. Anō hoki, ko ngā rātonga Māori o Kotahitanga Collective me Te Puna Hauora ki Te raki Paewhenua.

Hei tā Lyvia Marsden, Te Puna Hauora, "The poverty the situation of our Māori whānau at the moment you could describe it as broken."

Kua hui ngātahi Te Pae Herenga i te rā nei, hei āta whakaaroaro i ngā mahi kua mahia i ngā tau e rua kua hipa, me te whakarite māhere anga whakamua.

Ko tā Tamihere, "We're actually sharing what are the outcomes being achieved by each of us as Māori organisations for whānau. What is the amount of money we are receiving from Commissioning agency? Are we using that well together? Could we refine it?"

Hei tā Brad, Te Whānau Waipareira, "The reason why we are collecting the data is to one, prove the impact that we're having for whānau and secondly use the data that were collecting to analysis it, gain those insights to help improve outcomes for whānau."

Hei ngā marama e haere ake nei rewa ai te rīpoata Whānau Ora tuatahi i te rohe o Tāmaki Makaurau.