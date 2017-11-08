Ka whakahē tētehi hapori paku o Rotorua i tētehi whare āhuru mō te hunga kāinga kore

He hapori i Rotorua kei te whakahē i te tono kia tū tētahi whare whakaruruhau mā ngā māmā me a rātou tamariki ki tō rātou takiwā. Ko te anipā a ētahi o nga kaitotohe ka ngaro te wairua taurikura o tā rātou tiriti.

He whiu kowhatu noaiho te tawhiti mai i te kāinga āio o Angelene Carl, e waru tekau te pakeke me tōna hoa rangatira.

Tōna kotahi marama ki muri, i riro i a Carl ngā waitohu mai ngā kāinga hei taunaki i tana reta whakahē ki te kaunihera o Ngā Roto o Rotorua.

“When this couple came around with the petition, they say, "You want it or not?" I said no,” i kī a Pare Bray (Ngāti Tuara Ngāti Kea).

I te manako ia o Tiny Deane, tumuwhakaraae o te Tarahiti o Visions of a Helping Hand kia puare i te whare nohonga o mua hei āhuru mōwai mō ngā whānau tekau mā waru i tērā wiki, engari auare ake. Mai i taua wā kua huri ngā whakaaro o ngētehi o ngā kāinga noho tata.

“We agreed with them that we'd sign their petition because we're unsure,” i mea atu a Manahi Bray (Ngāti Tuara Ngāti Kea).

“So now that they've started the process then I'm ready to support those mothers and families that are in this situation of homelessness.”

Ko te whakahau o Te Kaunihera o Ngā Roto o Rotorua ki a Te Kāea, e mahi ngātahi ana rātou ki tō Deane taha, engari tē taea te puta kōrero, nā te titiro tonu o te kaunihera ki tāna tono.

“Looking at the problem we have for our people, mainly our people homeless. I'm concerned about our own,” i mea atu a Manahi Bray.

“We've got enough with our tamariki being abused and so this is one way of helping them. I'm for it now.”

Ki te whakamana te tono, kāore a Carl e whakahē.