Ka whakaetia ki te whakawhanake o Te Taikuru

Ko Te Taikuru arā ko Shelly Bay tēra kei te whakawhanakehia whai muri i te whakaaetanga a te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o te Whanganui a Tara. Ā, e ai ki te Tāhuhu Rangapū o Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, ki a Wayne Mulligan, ka tīmata pea ngā mahi whakawhanake i mua i te wā Kirihimete.

Te Taikuru. Te ingoa hou o te wāhi hou nei e whakawhanakehia ana.

Hei tā Mulligan, “We are pleased to announce that the Wellington City Council have put their property into our joint venture. Yes we're paying for it and going to be leasing some of it but that’s really important. That means the development process and planning can occur."

I tae atu nga mema o te Poari o Port Nicholson Block Settlement ki tetahi hui i te kaunihera Te Whanganui ā Tara Taone i tēra wiki, i reira i whakaae te kaunihera kia ahu whakamua ai ngā mahi whakawhanake i te papa.

“There are huge amounts of employment opportunities through change. So there’s reconstruction, constructions, there’s hospitality tourism, we will have business centers but actually, it will be part of a wider play on Motukairangi.”

Ahakoa te whakaetanga a te kaunihera, kei te rere tonu ngā wero a ētahi roopu whakahē i te kaupapa nei

“There is a small section of the community that wants to challenge via judicial review that this can go ahead but what’s important in the recent polls is that there’s 75% of Wellingtonians approve of this.”

E ai ki tētahi kaitiaki o Taranaki Whanui ki te Upoko o Te Ika a Holden Hohaia, “No te iwi tenei whenua no Te Atiawa Taranaki whanui tenei whenua kua riro ma matou hei kawe i tenei kaupapa, ki taku whakapae kei te ahua puhaehae etahi o nga pakeha o tenei takiwa ki motukairanga.”

E rima rau miriona tāra te wāriu e whakapaetia ana mō Te Taikuru, he hōtera, he whaitua, he whare kaumātua, he taunga waka tangata hoki kei raro i tōna maru.

“E mea ana matou o Te Atiawa Taranaki whanui me whakarite i tetahi ra whaanau mo Te Atiawa, taranaki whaanui me te haapori whaanui anoo hoki. Kia taki haere mai ki tenei waahi ki Taikuru kite whakanui i te Timatango o tenei kaupapa.”

Hei tā Mulligan, ka tīmata te whakawhanaketanga nei i mua atu i te wā kirihimete.