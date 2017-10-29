Ka whaiwhakaaro, whai huruhuru hoki ki te mākete Harper's Little Auction ki te mate horokiwa

He uri a Harper Ahern nō Ngāti Tamaoho, e rima ōna tau i tōna tātaritanga ki te mate horokiwa. Kāore he rongoā kia whakaora i ā ia engari e whakapau kaha ana tōna whānau kia kounga ai ngā rā e toe ana ki ā ia.

Ko Harper Ahern te ingoa o te tamaiti whaikaha nei, kua pāngia ia e te mate horokiwa, he mate uaua ka pā atu ki te kore ira kore toru ōrau o ngā tamaiti tāne, ā, kāore he rongoā.

E ai ki tōna Māmā, e ai ki a Trish Ahern, "It's really hard to hear news like there is no cure because as a mother and a father you desperately want to fix anything for your children."

Nā tōnā whaene a Emma Ahern tētahi mākete whai pūtea i whakarite kia kounga ai ngā rā e toe ana ki ā ia.

"You just wanna reach out and help as much as you can and Dion's my little brother so I feel really responsible and want to help them so much."

Kei te takiwa o te toru tekau mano tāra te nui o ngā huruhuru i kohia i te mākete Harper's Little Auction i tū i nā pō rā, ko ētahi ka riro ki te rōpu Muscular Dystrophy Aotearoa.

Ko tā te Pāpā o Harper, ko tā Dion Ahern, "For Harper, the funds that we do raise I know they will go towards enabling his dreams in the future."

E ai ki a Emma Ahern, "It's about lots of little kids that get this news and their families get this news it would just be horrible so we want to keep helping people if we can."

Kua karangatia te rōpu Muscular Dystrophy Aotearoa kia whakahaeretia anō te kaupapa nei, ā, ka tū te mākete ia tau kia whaiwhakaaro, whai huruhuru hoki ki te mate horokiwa ki Aotearoa nei.