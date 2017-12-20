Ka whai whakaaetanga a Hauraki raua ko Te Arawa ki te Maunga Moehau

Ka wātea tonu ngā uri o Te Arawa ki te toro atu ki te maunga o Moehau, i Te Pare Hauraki i te tatūtanga o ngā kōrero whiriwhiri ki waenga i ngā rōpū ā-iwi o Te Arawa me Marutūahu.

He hīkoi whakamua hei te wā o Te Rongopai

Hei tā te Hemana o Marutūāhu Collective a Paul Majuery, “The return of Moehau will come back to the Hauraki Collective of which the Marutūāu tribes are a part.”

Engari, kāore ngā nawe o Te Arawa i te wareware i a rātou

“We share whakapapa we share history and we also share a taonga that is Moehau maunga.”

Mai i te tau rua mano mā iwa kua kōrero atu a Hauraki Collective ki te karauna kia āhei tonu ngā uri o Te Arawa ki te Tihi o te maunga o Moehau.

E ai ki te Hemana o Te Pukenga Koeke o Te Arawa a Tā Toby Curtis, “Ko tā matou hiahia kia kore rātou e taea te whakakore tā mātou hiahia ki te haere ki te tihi o Moehau ā ngā rā e tū mai nei. Ana kia whakaae me haere tonu, ka haere tonu a Te Arawa ki reira mēnā e hiahia ana.”

Me tuku mā te taonga hei whakamānawa i te hononga.

“Koinei te taonga i homai a Ngāti Maru i te Mane, ana hei hono i tā mātou kaupapa, te honotanga o Te Arawa rāua ko Marutūāhu, i te mea kei reira a Tamatekapua e tanu ana i runga i te tihi o Moehau.”

Wheoi, he hōhonu ngā herenga mai i pungarehu i te pahū o te maunga o Tarawera e rua rau tau ki muri.

“Ko te wā i whakahokia a Tūhourangi ki ngā whenua i hōmai a Marutūāhu ki a rātou i te wā o te pahutanga o Tarawera ana, ka whakahokia i te tau kotahi mano iwa rau waru tekau mā whā. Nuku atu pea i te rua mano eka i tērā.”

Mā te whakawhiti kōrero kua tau te marino i waenga i a Te Arawa me Ngāti Marutūahu i roto i te whakaaro ka taea te wehe te tangata mai i ngōna whenua, engari tē taea te wehe mai i ngōna here whakapapa.

“As far as we see it and has been confirmed by the leadership of Te Arawa that matter is settled and we look forward to moving on and maintaining our relationships with Te Arawa,” he tā Majuery, “Ka kōpani tēnei kaupapa a te tau e tū mai nei i te wā ka hoki mai a Ngāti Maru ki roto rā i a Te Arawa kia pai tā mātou tuku atu ā mātou taonga ki a rātou.”

Tāria te tā ka tūtaki anō rātou i roto i te tau hōu ki te whakanikoniko i te hononga.