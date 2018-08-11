Ka whai reo te kerēme o ngā tapuhi Māori mō te utu ā-mahi taurite kore ki te Taraipunara

Ka whakarongo Te Taraipunara o Waitangi ki te kerēme Kaupapa Inquiry mō te utu ā-mahi taurite kore ki ngā tapuhi Māori.

Nā Te Rūnanga Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa te tono i tuku, ā hei tā Kaiwhakahaere, hei tā Kerry Nuku, kua takahia ngā mātāpono o Te Tiriti o Waitangi e te karauna mō te hauora o ngāi Māori.

Ko tā Kerri Nuku he wikitōria nui - ka whai reo ngā tapuhi Māori.

“Absolutely over the moon,” i mea atu ia.

“It's about time that the country got to hear the stories from Māori nurses. We're really, really, pleased that at least someone is starting to listen.”

Hei te pakirehua tū ai te nēhi nei a Harakeke Winiata ki te kauwhau. Ko tāna, ahatia tōna ngākau nui ki te mahi mō ngōna iwi, i tēnei wā, tē taea te aha.

“I'm actually more likely to work in a Pākehā organisation compared to a Māori organisation,” i kī atu a Winiata.

“I can't afford to live on a wage from a Māori organisation compared to where I'm currently working.”

I te tau rua mano tekau mā tahi Te Rūnanga Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa i kite ai he rua tekau mā rima ōrau te rerekētanga i te utu mā ngā nēhi i raro i ngā poari hauora-ā-rohe me ngā tapuhi Māori i raro i ngā ratonga hauora Māori me te hapori.

“Prior to coming to DHB I worked in an Iwi Provider NGO called Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and I worked there for three years,” te kupu a Karen Winiata.

“And coming over to DHB the disparity in wages is significant. I get an extra, I would say $600 from an NGO to a DHB.”

Hei tā Nuku, he rerekē ngā tikanga whakahaere pūtea a te Manatū Hauora, ki ngā ratonga hauora atu i ngā poari hauora-ā-rohe, te ito o te take.

“What we want to do is have conversations with the Ministry of Health around how Māori models of care can be delivered in a different way,” te kupu a Nuku, “funded in a different way that sees the autonomy and funding sit within Māori Iwi Provider groups or other Primary Healthcare sectors to determine what's best for their communities.”

Ka hui tahi Te Rūnanga rātou ko te Minita Manatū Hauora ā tērā wiki. Ka tū te hui pakirehua ki te marae o Tūrangawaewae.