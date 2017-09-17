Ka whai hua te kura o Tolaga Bay i tētahi mātauranga whakaaro hōu

Ka whai hua te kura o Tolaga Bay i te mātauranga whakaaro o Tākuta Roberta Hunter, he aronga nōna ko ngā whakanikoniko me te ahurea Māori kia eke ai rātou i ngā taumata pangarau.

Kua whakahoungia e Tākuta Roberta Hunter te pangarau kia hāpai ake ngā tamariki Māori, moutere hoki.

"Māori really are very strong and very good at maths. What they need help is to actually to get the teachers to actually look at what they come, what they already know and hear their voice and move them forward, so it's really them being given opportunities to use the maths they already have."

He whakaaro ōna kia aro ki tō rātou ahurea me ngā mea i kitea ia rā kia mārama i ngā mahi pangarau, hei tauira ko te algebra.

"A lot of the patterns that they see on mats and in carvings and even the haka has repeating patterns that grow so if you actually start from the patterns they know already and then work towards to the more school-based ones, they're going to be winners."

Kei ngā kura rima tekau mā rima tōna mahi pangarau hei tērā wahanga o te tau timata ai ki te kura o Tolaga.

Hei tā Te Rau Ngata, kaiako nō Uawa me Kahukuranui, "Ko te painga ka whakahikohiko i te hinengaro o te kaiwhakako ahakoa mātua mai kaiako mai kia hono I te ao o te tamaiti ki āna mahi I te kura."

E ai ki ngā rangahau o ngā kura i te tonga o Tāmaki, he nui o rātou tauira Māori, i angitū mārika ai rātou i te kōtahi tau anō nei kua ako rātou i ngā tau maha.