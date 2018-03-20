Ka tūtaki te tumu whakarae o Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei ki a Obama

Kei te puta ngā kōrero mō te taenga mai o te Perehitini o mua o Amerika, o Barack Obama ki Aotearoa i tēnei wiki, ā he waimarie, ka whai wāhi ētahi wāhine Māori ki te tūtaki ki te mana nui o te Ao. Ko Rangimarie Hunia tētahi o te Rōpū Wāhine Toa ka noho ki te kōrero ki a ia.

Ahakoa he mana nui tō Rangimarie Hunia i tōnā iwi, hurō katoa ana tōna ngākau i te tūtakinga atu ki a Barack Obama.

“I wanna scream,” ka katakata a Hunia.

“No, pretty excited look I think he is probably one of the most phenomenal leaders of our time,” i mea atu te tumuwhakarae o Whai Maia, o Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei.

Waimarie ana te hunga kua whai wāhi i te whakaritenga a te kaiwhakatū o Te Rōpū Wāhine Toa, a Nancy Gilbert.

“I can't wait to see what he gleans from these Māori women because they have a lot to say and they are not shy and they are supper accomplished and have done extraordinary things, and many extraordinary things yet to come,” i kī atu a Gilbert.

Ko ngā Rangatira o Āpōpō hurinoa i te ao te aronga o Obama whai muri i tana ekenga hei Perehītini o Amerika. Hei tā Gilbert ko ngā mareikura Māori te whakatīnana atu o tēnā.

“Yeah I know, but we rock right?!” ka katakata anō a Hunia

“I think this has come about because of the roll that we are playing in our communities. Not just the 20 women that have the opportunity to meet with him. But there are many wahine Māori who are doing some pretty outrageous things in their communities, in their homes, and in their places of work.”

Ka hakari hoki rātou ki te taha o Obama, na whai anō, ko te pātai nui, he aha ngā kākahu o te pō?

“I don't want to wear the same as any other woman! So we are look, it should be, oh my gosh I'm not sure yet,” i kōrero atu a Hunia.

Hei te Pō Pare nei tū ai te hakari, me te huitahi ka tū hei te Paraire.