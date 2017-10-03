Ka tuku kōrero ngā mātanga ki te whakawātanga o Moko Rangitoheriri

Mātua ake, i mū te kōti mō te kotahi meneti hei tohu whakamaumahara ki ngā tāngata i mate i te aituā mau pū i Amerika, Las Vegas.

A minute silence was observed to remember those victims of the US shootings in Vegas before evidence was given.

UPSOC: SILENCE

VO2:

Ka whāriki a Kaiwhakawā Andrew Becroft i ōna mānukanuka e pā ana ki te awhi a ngā tari kāwanatanga i te kaitiaki o Moko, i a Tania Shailer, te wahine i hāmenetia mō te matenga pokerehū o Moko.

Judge Andrew Becroft highlighted concerns regarding the agency support given to Moko's caregiver Tania Shailer, who was sentenced for the toddler's manslaughter.

GRAB: Judge Andrew Becroft, Children's Commissioner

Skilled and competent frontline social workers trained in a child focussed approach, at least some of them would not have missed those what have been red flags.

VO3:

I tōai anō a Kaitirotiro Tūpāpaku Bain i aua āwangawanga, ā, ko tā te kaiwhakahaere ā-rohe Oranga Tamariki ki Waiariki kōrero tērā ngā panonitanga maha ki te tari mai anō i te matenga pokerehū o Nia Glassie i te tau rua mano mā whitu.

Concerns were also echoed by Coroner Bain to Oranga Tamariki's Bay of Plenty regional manager, who spoke of the care and protection changes since toddler Nia Glassie's death in 2007.

GRAB: Coroner Wallace Bain

Primary recomendation in my view has not and that was there was no process in New Zealand to register under five. My view that's just so basic. Have you got a comment on that?

GRAB: Tayleva Petley, BoP Regional Manager, Oranga Tamariki

"Somebody knows that child exists. Whānau and family know that that child exists. And we need to get our community more actively involved.

Tokoono ngā mātanga i āta wetewete i ngā kōrero taunaki nō te marama o Hereturikōkā, hei āwhina i te Kaitirotiro Tūpāpaku ki te whakarite tohutohu, kia kaua ai tētehi tamaiti e mate whēnei anō.

"At the end of the responsibility for our children lies with the family," i kī atu te tāhuhu rangapū o mua o Te Whare Whakaruruhau i ngā Wāhine a Merepeka Ruakawa-Tait.

"We have to get to our families and if they are vulnerable and at risk. That's where the support should go."

Ko tētehi o ngā tohutohu a Kaiwhakawā Becroft kia whakatū ētehi pukenga, uaratanga me te mātauranga matua mā ngā kaimahi hāpai tamariki katoa, kia kite ai ngā tohu whakatūpato.