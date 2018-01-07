Ka tūkinotia te hau awhio i te whairekai o Waiwaha

E taukuri ana ngā uri o Ngāti Pāruaharanui o te Arawa waka, i ngā tūkinotanga ki tō rātou wharekai, ki a Waiwaha, i te āwhā. I takina ngā karakia whakarāhui i te marae, i a rātou e wherawhera ana i te ara whakamua.

He kitenga whakapouriuri i te ngākau, o ngā uri o Ngati Pāruaharanui.

"Hoki ake ngā whakaaro ki a rātou mā kua wheturangihia, na ratou tenei whare i hanga. Ahakoa matou e tamariki ana i tera wa, ka hoki tonu ake ngā whakaaro ki a rātou."

"Very mamae sobre. very sad, obviously its a tragedy that we didnt want and I think the whole of Ngāti Pikiao will be feeling it."

Tanuku katoa ana tētahi kokonga o te tuanui me ngā pātū o te wharekai, o Waiwaha. Nō te hinganga o tētahi rākau nui i te riri o Tāwhirimātea i tīhore i te motu i te Pōpare ka hori.

"He tuatahitanga tēnei. Kua kite au i ngā whare kua waipuketia, kua harurutia e te ru o te whenua, engari tenei tuahuangatanga, korekore rawa nei mātou kia kite i tēnei āhuatanga."

"What we're concentrating on at the moment is the health and safety of our whānau. The cordoning off of the work site, coz it is now a construction site."

Kaore tētahi tangata i whara, kaore hoki te wharenui, te whare iti rānei i raru. Engari, kai te arotakehia te katoa o te wharekai i tēnei wā.

"Obviously there are hidden hazards or hidden damage that we can't see in the roof line. Hence the requirement of a structural engineer to come and have a look at it."

Ko te whakapae, kei ngā tekau mano tāra te nui o te utu ki te whakarauora anō i a ia. Engari, nā wai i pōraruraru, ka kino kē ake i te korenga o te inehua.

"That's a lesson learned for our committee and for all of us really to know that we must have insurance on our buildings."

Ko te tumanako o te komiti, ma tena, ma tena o te iwi nei e koha i etahi hereni, i etahi putea hei timatanga.

Inā hoki, mō Te Waata nei, ko te whakatutuki ngā tikanga a kui mā, a koro mā te matua.

"Ahakoa he nui te mana ou kei mua i te whare, engari mohio tonu tātou te iwi Māori ko te manaaki tangata tetahi mea nui o te tikanga o te marae. Regardless of your ability in oratory, we as Māori know the most important thing is hospitality. That's one of the biggest protocols on the marae."

Ko te wherawhera rautaki whakaemi putea te mahi inainei. Engari, mātua ake, Kua rahuitia te marae, kia oti rā anō te whakarauora anō i a Waiwaha.