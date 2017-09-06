Ka tū te kaupapa Oranga Rangatahi tuatahi i Rāhui Pōkeka hei kaupare i ngā taiohi e taka ana ki te hē

Ko Oranga Rangatahi i Rāhui Pōkeka he kaupapa hōu hei whai mā ngā rangatahi e hiahia ana ki te kimi āwhina kia kore ai rātou e taka anō ki te raru, ā, kia whai huarahi kē e angitū ai ki tēnei ao hurihuri nei.

Nā pango, nā whero tēnei kaupapa hāpai i ngā taiohi hōu, ā, he au tōna.

Ko tā tētahi tama, tekau mā rima tōna pakeke, "It's cool as. It's keeping us off the streets and that."

"It keeps me out of trouble because before I was doing this, I was a trouble-maker and stuff," tā tētahi kōtiro tekau mā rima hoki te pakeke.

I Waikato, e rua rau rua tekau neke atu ngā taiohi i noho i raro i te whāngaitanga o te ture i tērā tau. Ko te aronga o Oranga Rangatahi he whakaiti i te haere kōtiti i te kura, he whakarato tohutohu, ahurea me ngā mahi whakangungu hei huarahi pai ake mō anamata.

"We hope to stop, prevent the people that come into our programme from going on to offend," tā te kaiwhakahaere ā-rohe o Youth Justice Waikato Bay of Plenty a Shawn Brown.

Ko tāna hoki, "We want to take at-risk youth and give them a different pathway."

Ka mahi ngātahi a Oranga Tamariki, Te Kāreti o Rāhui Pōkeka, te tari Porihimana, te Manatū Mātauranga, Te Poari Hauora ā-rohe o Waikato rātou ko Waahi Whānui.

"A lot of the time, we're operating inside of a reactive process, that we wait for people to offend and then we put supports around that," said Waikato Police Iwi Liaison officer Destry Murphy.

Ko tāna hoki, "There's an opportunity here where those young people don't have to fall into the youth justice system."

Ka whiwhi tautoko, mātauranga hoki te whānau hei whakakore i te riri, te mahi tūkino me te kai taimiri.