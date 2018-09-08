Ka tū ngā tūtohe mū hurinoa i te motu hei whakahē i te paitini 1080

He tū totohe te mahi a te tini ngerongero ki ngā tōpito katoa o te motu. Ko te whakahau a Alan Gurden o te roopu Poisoned Nation kia wawe te mutu i ngā mahi ruirui i te paihana 1080.

He kaha, he mārama te kite i te tautoko mō tō rātou hiahia.

When Jacinda came to Blackmore on her campaign trail I met with her and asked her if she became Prime Minister would she be willing to stop the use of 1080,” i mea atu a Gurden. “She said she would look into it.”

I tū ngā porotū noho mū hurinoa i te motu. Tōna toru mano i tae atu ki te whare pāremata.

“Make the government realise that they have to stop this covert act of chemical warfare on our nation,” i kī atu a Gurden.

“They have for 30 years been deliberately targeting our waterways and our wildlife.”

Kua tae atu tētehi whāea me tāna tama mai i Te Kauwhata ki Manurewa hei whakaatu i ō rātou mānukanuka.

“We did a trip down to the South Island earlier this year and we went to Fox Glacier and we were absolutely shattered that there was no Kea or any bird life actually down there,” te korero a te whāea rā.

“And that sort of woke me up to what was going on.”

Nō te tekau mā tahi wiki ki muri i tīmata ai ngā hīkoi porotēhi mai i Te Reinga i Te Ika ā Māui mai i Murihiku i Te Waipounamu anō hoki.

“This is what it’s about is standing up for our future generations because we want them to have a clean land clean water,” i mea atu te kaiwhakahaere i te porotū ki Tāmaki kit e tonga, a Kahurangi Koni.

E taunaki ana Te Papa Atawhai, Te Uepu mō ngā kaipāmu, ngāhere me ngā manu i te whakamahinga o te paitini 1080.

E tuku tono atu ana ngā kaiwhakahaere ki te kōrero ngātahi rātou ki te Pirimia ā te Rātū nei.