Ka toro atu te ope White Ribbon ki ngā hāpori waru tekau mā rima

Kua tata mutu te haerenga a te ope eke pahikara White Ribbon ki Aotearoa nei me te kauhau haere mō te kore patu wahine, kua toro atu rātou ki ngā hapori me ngā kura waru tekau mā rima

"The kaupapa this year is on whakamana, respect and it's just getting that word out there, that one word is very powerful and it's about how you treat people."

"Don't demand respect but in order to get respect you gotta give and it, it goes both ways," tā te māngai White Ribbon Aaron Morrison.

Kei te kōrero rātou mō te whakamutu i te patu wahine ahakoa te aha.

"We believe is one in seven woman in their lifetime will experience some form of violence and it's important that we do include the psychological abuse also that women are suffering at the hands of our men," tā te pirihimana me te māngai White Ribbon Darren Pritchard.

I timata tēnei haerenga i te tau rua mano mā waru, mai i taua wā arā noa atu ngā kuaha kua tuwhera.

"A lot of the agencies have come together and they're working really well and they're talking the same talk and they're working in that same space and it's making access more readily available for those that are in dire needs," tā Morrison.

Kei te haere rātou ki tāone kē atu ināianei ka mutu rātou ki Rotorua hei te rua tekau mā rima o Noema, te rā o White Ribbon.