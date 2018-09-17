Ka tohua a Tākuta Charlotte Severne hei tūmuaki hou mō Te Tumu Paeroa

Kua tohua a Tākuta Charlotte Severne hei tūmuaki hou o Te Tumu Paeroa. Ko ia te wahine tuatahi kia eke ki te tūranga mō te rōpu whakahaere i ngā whenua Māori, e tata ki te iwa tekau mano heketea te rahi.

Ka toru tau a Tākuta Charlotte Severne o Ngāti Tūwharetoa me Ngāi Tūhoe ki te tūranga kaiārahi, i te wehenga o Jamie Tuuta.

Hei tā Severne "It's really important that you have actually affected change and that you have actually gone through a path within the Māori development sense to ensure that you actually know what you're dealing with."

He kaitātai arowhenua, ā he kaipūtaiao matua mō te moana me ngā kaupapa whakawhanaketanga Māori ki Taihoro Nukurangi. I te tau rua mano tekau ma ono ka whakawhiwhia ki a ia te tohu āpiha mō ana mahi pūtaiao.

"I've enjoyed the science and innovation sector. It's given me a number of skills which have applied in the development of business but Māori development is definitely my happy place."

Ko tā te tumuaki he whakahaere i ngā whenua Māori kua wāwāhitia, kua tokomaha kē rānei ngā rangatira, ā, kia mahi hei māngai. Ka tautokongia e te tumu paeroa i ngā hiahia e rua rau mano neke atu.

E ai ki te Minita Whakawhanaketanga Māori ki a Nanaia Mahuta, “Ki taku nei ko ia te mea tika hei ārahi i ngā mahi a te Tumu Paeroa kia aro atu ki a tātou nei tarati Māori kia whakapakari a rātou nei hiahia kei runga i a rātou nei whenua."

E mea ana a Severne "I think the organisation has to be very clear about what it's role is and supporting land owners is key to the business but there's a number of mechanisms that the Māori Trustee use in order to help Māori land owners realise their aspirations and I think there needs to be some real consolidation of those both.”

Ka pōhiri a Tumu Paeroa i a Severne hei te tau nei.