Ka tiro a Ahitereiria ki ngā āhuatanga Māori ki rō whare herehere

Ko te whakaheke i te rahi o ngā mauhere iwi taketake ki Ahitereiria te take i tae mai he roopu motuhake nō ngā whare ara poutama i Ahitereria.

Ki konei, kitea ake me pehea ai ngā whare herehere o kōnei e hopukina ai te ahurea Māori ki ngā mauhere kia kore rawa rātou e hoki atu ki te whare herehere.

Ka nui ake ngā mauhere iwi taketake ki Ahitereiria, "sitting at around 27 per cent across the country," tā te tāhūhū rangapū tuarua o South Australia Corrections, Jackie Bray.

"There has definitely been an increase across the general prison population, but of course the Aboriginal population is also staying pretty static as well, so it's definitely a concern across Australia," tā Bray.

He roopu nō te hui mō te ara poutama, he roopu ka aro pū ki ngā take o ngā iwi taketake, he māngai hoki tā ia takiwa kei roto I tēnei roopu, Northern Territories, Queensland, New South Wales, Canberra (ACT), South Australia, Western Australia me Aotearoa anō hoki.

"It is the first time as a group we've got together across to New Zealand, but your colleagues from New Zealand do join us in Australia. We meet every year, just once a year just to share those learnings," tā Bray.

I haere te roopu nei ki Te Whare Tirohanga ki te whare herehere ā motu o Te Mataū a Maui, e ako ana ngā mauhere i te reo Māori, heoi, he wero nui taua mahi ki Ahitereiria, i te mea e 300 ki te 400 ngā momo reo e kōrerohia ana e te iwi taketake.

"If we focused on one culture it would disadvantage another language group so we do culture across Aboriginal cultures we teach, everybody has got differences and to respect each other," tā Scharlene Lamont, ringatohu o Aboriginal Services, South Australia Corrections.

E toru ngā wahanga ki te kaupapa o Te Tirohanga, te reo Māori taumata rua, he kaupapa whakawhāiti Māori, ā, he maimoatanga pūroi hoki.