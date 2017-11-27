Ka tipu te wāriu o ngā rawa o Ngāi Tahu ki te $1.3 piriona i ngā tau 20

Ko Ngāi Tahu te iwi whai rawa o te motu, he kotahi ira toru piriona tāra tōna wāriu. Ko te kōrero a Lisa Tumahai, te tumu hōu o Ngāi Tahu, ahakoa te kaha o te taha whakahaere rangatōpū o te iwi, me whakatipu kaiārahi rātou ki ngā marae, ki roto i ngā rohe hoki.

Ka ūhia te tumu hōu o Ngāi Tahu, a Lisa Tumahai, i te korowai māhorahora i ā ia e anga whakamua ana, kua nui rawa ngā mahi, kia kore e mahi tonu.

"Some of the visions within our 2025 document that a lot of our kaumātua participated in who have passed now, in those vision statements it was about a thriving Ngai Tahu community."

Ko Ngāi Tahu tētahi o ngā iwi tuatahi kia whai whakataunga tiriti i te tau kotahi mano e iwa rau, iwa tekau mā whitu. Kua whakatipu rātou i te kotahi rau whitu tekau miriona tāra ki te kotahi ira toru piriona.

"I think it's an absolute celebration to be where we are if I think about our papa tupu marae and the investment that has gone into our marae over the last 20 years, the asset base of the rūnanga themselves self is at $60 million," tā Tumahai.

He nui ngā hua kua puta mō Ngāi Tahu i roto i te tau kua pahure, atu i a Ngāi Tahu Capital, ka kitea he takarepa iwa miriona tāra te wāriu nā te iti o te mīere mānuka i tēnei tau.

Ko tētahi o ngā mea whakahirahira kia Tumahai ko te pūtea whakangāo i tautoko i ngā whānau e rima kia hoko i ā rātou ake whare.

"We've still got a lot more to do, we've still got a strong focus on the well-being of our people, housing issue, education, the demographics are not too dissimilar to the disparities that other iwi have so going forward we will have a stronger focus on the wellbeing of our people."

Ko tā Tumahai, he kaupapa nui te whakawhanaketanga a ngā kaiārahi ki ngā marae, ki roto hoki i ngā rohe.