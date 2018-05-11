Ka tautoko te iwi o Waikato i a KidsCan ki te āwhina i ngā tamariki i te kura

He mea tuatahi, ka takoha te iwi o Waikato-Tainui i te kotahi rau mano tāra ki a KidsCan hei taunaki i ā rātou mahi whāngai me te tohatoha rawa hauora ki ngā tamariki i ngā kura e rua tekau mā toru i Waikato, i te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau anō hoki. Hei tā te heamana o Te Ara Taura, hei tā Rukumoana Schaafhausen e hāngai ana te mahi ngātahi ki ā rātou whāinga ki te āwhina i ā rātou mema e whitu tekau mā rua mano.

Ko tā Schaafhausen he whakahoahoatanga tuatahi tēnei kia koura ake ai te ako a ngā tamariki i te kura.

“We wanted to go into kura that had a large Waikato-Tainui population,” i kī atu ia.

“So the challenge is upon us as the tribal executive to do more. This is just the beginning of a journey and absolutely our whānau deserve the best.”

E whāngai ana a KidsCan i te parakuihi ki ngā ākonga e toru tekau mā rua mano ki ngā kura e whitu rau tekau mā waru hurinoa i te motu. Ka takoha hoki i ngā tāpōrena, ngā hū, ngā tōkena, ngā rawa hauora me te horoi ki ngāua kura.

E ai ki te tumuwhakarae o KidsCan, ki a Julie Chapman, “$100,000 is really significant because it enables us to continue our work but also in those 23 schools to offer more and intensify what we do to support those most vulnerable children.”

Mō ngā tau e rima e whakahaerehia ana te kaupapa nei ki te kura takawaenga o Papakura.

“For us it means our children knowing that our Iwi invest in them financially,” i mea atu te tumuaki a Rebecca Kaukau, “but also every other level and them being able to have the things that they need like shoes, coats, kai, and families knowing they have that support.”

Ko ngā kura katoa ka whai Hua i te takoha, ko te nuinga o ngā tauira he Māori, tokomaha he uri nō Waikato-Tainui, whērā i Te Kura Takawaenga o Papakura, tōna waru ōrau he Māori me te nuinga o rātou nō Waikato.

“The process though required due diligence around the organisation and then Te Ara Taura had to consider is there alignment with our strategic priorities, is it in align with the principals of the Kiingitanga, i kōrero atu a Schaafhausen. “And the decision was easy, absolutely yes.”

E manako ana a KidsCan kia mahi ngātahi mē ngētehi atu iwi ā tōna wā.