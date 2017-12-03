Ko ngā tauira tau tuawhitu, tuawaru anō hoki e takahi ana i te ara mātauranga taupuhi kaiao kia whakakaha i tā rātou hononga ki te taiao.

Ka rūmakina ngā tauira ki te ao tūroa, kia noho ai rātou hei kaitiaki.

Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere o te hōtaka, ko tā Loren Hope, "The Earth Ed programme is an ecological literacy and kaitiakitanga programme and the basis of the programme is providing experiences for children to help them develop empathy for the natural world."

Ka whakahaere te kura o Ngunguru i tēnei hōtaka ia tau i te taha o ruku Tutukaka. Ka kawea ngā tauira ki ngā āpure moana pērā ki a Tawhiti Rahi kia kitea te ātaahua me te rerenga rauropi o ngā moana o Aotearoa.

E ai ki ngā tauira, "It teaches you how to be a kaitiaki to the environment and how to protect it and respect it."



"It's really cool to be out here."



"Seeing all these fish around here swimming really happy, it makes me want to do some more for the fish that aren't."

E ai ki tētahi rīpoata nā te Manatū mo te Taiao e pā ana ki te taiao ā-moana, e mimiti haere ana ngā moana o Aotearoa me ngā tamariki a Tangaroa nā ngā pēhanga o te tangata. Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere o Earth Ed, ko tā Loren Hope, me rerekē ngā whakaaro a ngā tāngata kia whakatika i tērā āhuatanga.

Ko tā Hope, "By bringing them out to places like the Poor Knights Islands, they can experience first hand the magic of this habitat and the biodiversity within them. You can't ask children to save something unless they have that empathy and that connection with it."

Ko tā ētahi tauira, "When you go to the beach you can teach people and tell them to respect the ocean and the beach, and now we know why we shouldn't litter and what we're protecting."

Ko tā te whakatau a ētahi tauira, kia nui ake ngā āpure moana ka wharitea e te kāwanatanga kia whakaora i te taiao ā-moana.