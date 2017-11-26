Ka riro tētahi i te tūranga tuarua ki te whakataetae o Mrs Nz ahakoa tana noho korewhare i mua

He uri o Ngāpuhi, Tainui hoki, ka riro i te tūranga tuarua ki te whakataetae ātaahua o Mrs New Zealand, engari he nui ngā uauatanga kua pā atu ki aia i mua i tēnei whiwhinga ōna.

Neke atu i te kotahi rau tāngata ka rau atu ki Waiatarua mō te whakataetae Mrs Aotearoa. Engari, kei tua o te awe pīataata, he kōrero mō te kaha o te wahine.

E ai ki a Rangi Barnett, "It's a bit of a touchy subject for me but my father passed away when I was 3 years old, my mother had a massive heart attack when I was 11 so she's fully disabled."

Kua taumau a Rangi Barnett, te wahine i tae tuarua mai ai i te whakataetae nei, he māmā ki āna tamariki tokowhā. Ahakoa kua kuhu ia ki te pari karauna taimana, i ngā wā o mua, kāore tōna whakaruruhau.

"As I was going through my situation and processing all of that I turned to a lot of bad things for example alcohol and things like that and I ended up on the streets for 3 years."

Ko tā Barnett, he papa rewa te whakataetae kia toro atu ai ōna ringa ki ngā wāhine e noho taumaha ana, pērā i a ia i roto i ngā tau kua hipa.

"I ended up hapu at the age of 15 so I ended up going home for help because I was on the streets. I raised my 4 babies on my own, it's not easy but I feel blessed to have them in my life and they make me want to do more and give more."

Ka whakanui ēnei kaiwhakataetae Māori i tō rātou ahurea ki te whakaaturanga. Ko tā te toa tuatoru, ko tā Mariana Morihana, he nui ake te kaupapa i te ātaahua noa.

Hei tā tētahi Kaiwhakataetae a Mariana Morrison, "The most important thing about these pageants are not only about sashes and tiaras, they also teach women about etiquette, how to be a lady, confidence, self-respect and also about how to empower women. You can start from the bottom and you can get to the top."

Ko Daena Colebrook te toa whakaihuwaka o te pō, ā, ka eke ia ki te whakataetae ātaahua ā-ao hei te Hōngongoi e whai ake nei.